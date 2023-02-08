Abbeville senior Zay Rayford, center in black, signed with Lenoir-Rhyne. He is pictured with Greg Rayford, Kel Bolden, Jada Rayford, Mike Bolden, May Rayford, Tae Rayford, Mary Rayford, Nene Rayford, Tanko Rayford, Tariff Cousar and Jamie Nickles.
ABBEVILLE — For the past two years, Zay Rayford has been a major player in Abbeville’s success. He was the quarterback and everything started with him.
He took over the role as a junior, leading the Panthers to an undefeated regular season and a third-round playoff appearance, but he wanted to do more. And as a senior, he did, leading Abbeville to its second championship in the past three years.
Now he’s getting a chance to play at the next level, as the senior signed with Lenoir-Rhyne.
“It feels good to play ball at the next level. It’s a blessing.” Rayford said.
As a senior, Rayford had to battle some injuries, hurting his hamstring and ankle, but when he was on the field, the senior was a dominant player, throwing for 644 yards and 12 touchdowns in 52 attempts. As a runner, he added 543 yards and nine touchdowns.
But as a quarterback, Rayford’s leadership is what the difference maker was for the Panthers team that has now signed six players off its state championship team.
“I think his leadership got us to where we needed to go this year, and it’ll serve him well as he does down the road next year,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said.
Rayford will play defensive back for the Bears, a spot he’s filtered in and out of during his time for the Panthers.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.