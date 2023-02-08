IMG_4705.JPG
Abbeville senior Zay Rayford, center in black, signed with Lenoir-Rhyne. He is pictured with Greg Rayford, Kel Bolden, Jada Rayford, Mike Bolden, May Rayford, Tae Rayford, Mary Rayford, Nene Rayford, Tanko Rayford, Tariff Cousar and Jamie Nickles. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — For the past two years, Zay Rayford has been a major player in Abbeville’s success. He was the quarterback and everything started with him.

He took over the role as a junior, leading the Panthers to an undefeated regular season and a third-round playoff appearance, but he wanted to do more. And as a senior, he did, leading Abbeville to its second championship in the past three years.

