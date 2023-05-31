Ashten Stoll has come a long way in her running career. What started out as a way to hang out with her mother has made her a champion.

As a seventh grader, Stoll won the 1A Cross Country State Championship. A year later, she’s a champion in track, as she won the 3200 meters in the 1A SCHSL State Championship.

