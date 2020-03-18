As the coronavirus pandemic continues, youth sports programs have been postponed and canceled. With nearly everyone in Greenwood quarantined, youth sports programs have been challenged to find a way to keep kids active.
The Lakelands Toros soccer club is being creative with the long layoff. Director of Operations Jamie Ramm said the club is starting a YouTube channel to provide at-home training exercises while the Toros' players are off the pitch.
"We’re very, very, very limited in what we can do," Ramm said. "I'm not into YouTube, but I know our kids are. That may be a good way to connect with these kids in a safe environment at home in the yard. They're not going to get that normally, but it's making the best out of a difficult situation."
The Toros decided Sunday it would suspend all activities until March 31. That decision came the same day Gov. Henry McMaster mandated all schools close until the end of March.
The Dixie Youth Baseball leagues, which are run by Greenwood County, have also suspended all operations until after April 4.
Balance Point Gymnastics joined these organizations Monday in suspending practices. Owner and teacher Beth DeLoach said the gym will be shut down for at least two weeks.
"It was in the best interest of my athletes to make this decision," DeLoach said. "It is a little of a concern that they could lose the progress they've been making, but their health and safety comes first. We'll make a plan to get them back on track. Their skills are a second priority right now. The number one priority is health and keeping them and their families healthy."
At the Greenwood YMCA, Greenwood Gators swim practices have been canceled along with youth volleyball and soccer. The YMCA facility remains open, with increased sanitization a focus from the gym's staff.
The Y's childcare program is also continuing, and chief operating officer Johnathan Bass said earlier this week the YMCA is working to provide childcare for healthcare professionals.