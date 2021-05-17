CAYCE — Janiyah Squire could have gotten down on herself.
The eighth-grader came in as a relief pitcher for two innings – with a bit of a rocky performance – and Ninety Six coach John Coster removed her and put back in starting pitcher Meghan Kimberling.
That sent Squire back to her regular position at second base. It ended up being a good thing for Squire and the Lady Wildcats.
Squire snagged a line drive in the bottom of the seventh inning and then tagged out a runner for a double play, giving Ninety Six a hard-fought 7-5 victory against Gray Collegiate Monday night in the Class 2A District 2 Upper State softball playoffs at Reco Field.
“She gave me chills,” Coster said of Squire. “I mean, she’s an eighth-grader making plays like that. She’s a good kid and a straight-A student. It’s unbelievable that an eighth-grader could pull that off.”
With the win, defending state champion Ninety Six avoids Wednesday’s loser’s bracket game and will host the winner of that game Friday. The team that emerges from the loser’s bracket will have to beat Ninety Six twice on Friday to win the district championship.
On Monday, the Lady Wildcats (21-4) literally walked into good fortune early in the game. Gray Collegiate starting pitcher Emme Buzhardt struggled in her three innings of work, giving up five hits and five runs – two of which were walked in and the other that came home on a wild pitch.
It was good for the Lady Wildcats to get the early runs because they would get just two more hits the rest of the game, one of which was a towering home run by first baseman Tori Barr in the top of the sixth inning.
On the mound, Kimberling, who is also an eighth-grader, allowed four runs in her first four innings, including home runs by Taylor Corely and Maddox Long in the third and fourth innings.
Kimberling got both the win and the save, a feat unique to softball, in which a pitcher can re-enter the game after having left.
Barr led the way at the plate for Ninety Six, going 2-for-4, including her solo homer. Kylie Campbell, Gracie Lollis, Brooke Coster and Squire each had hits for the Lady Wildcats. Gracie Timmerman had an RBI groundout.
“I thought at the beginning of the game we were playing really well,” Coster said. “We got some early runs that kind of settled us down a little bit. She (Buzhardt) kept walking people. That’s the difference in the ballgame right there.”
Corley pitched four innings, allowing just two hits – both to Barr, who was awarded the game ball by coach Coster. Corely struck out five batters, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Gray Collegiate’s early mistakes.
Gray Collegiate (12-3) falls to the loser’s bracket and will play Wednesday night. Lady Wildcats fans, who honored their seniors in the regular-season finale, will get at least one more chance to watch the team when it takes the field Friday.
Senior leader Campbell stepped up in the postgame gathering and implored her teammates to stay positive when things are not going their way.
Squire actually allowed no hits in her two innings, but she struggled with her control, one time dropping the ball during her pitching motion and sending a few pitches over the head of catcher Campbell. But Squire made up for her miscues defensively with her heady defensive play that ended the game. Coster said he was proud of her overall effort, which included another nice defensive play earlier in the game.