Ware Shoals catcher Jasir Farhan looks down a baserunner after tagging out Christ Church's Jackson Repp during Saturday's matchup in the Upper State championship round of the Class 1A state baseball playoffs.
Christ Church's Eli Kernagahn, right, high-fives teammate Ryan Corley after scoring a run during Saturday's matchup with Ware Shoals in the Upper State championship round of the Class 1A state baseball playoffs.
GREENVILLE — It wasn't the result Ware Shoals wanted, but it might just be the start of something special.
The Hornets, appearing in the Upper State championship round of the Class 1A state baseball playoffs for the first time since 2004, saw this season's run come to an end Saturday when they fell 15-0 to Christ Church in a game that ended by mercy rule in the fourth inning.
First-year Ware Shoals coach Will Rooney is happy his young team made it as far as it did in the playoffs, but he's expecting an even brighter future. The Hornets have just one senior and one junior. The rest are sophomores, freshmen and eighth graders.
"We've had a successful year, but we've got to mature to the point where we expect to be in these games and expect to be able to beat quality baseball teams like St. Joe's and Christ Church," Rooney said. "We've got the players, but we just need to understand mentally that we do belong here and that we can play with these guys. We're going to be dangerous in the next two years."
The top-seeded Cavaliers (16-7) held the Hornets (12-16) to just one hit — a Brayden Madden double in the first inning — and poured on runs in the third and fourth innings. Christ Church batted around in the third, amassing six runs, then scored six more in the fourth.
Starting pitcher Henry Carter earned the win for the Cavaliers, allowing one hit in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one. Lujack Cole threw 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Ware Shoals, which lost three games to start the season and had losing streaks of four and five games during the year, got hot down the stretch and finished second in region play. The Hornets then went on to win a district title and earn a berth in the Upper State championship round.
"We kind of got hot at the right time," Rooney said of this season. "We started hitting the ball. We had some breaks go our way. But I don't feel that our record is very reflective of the kind of baseball team we are. We had a losing record for the season. But we had some games where we feel like we could have played a lot better than we did, and the best version of Ware Shoals didn't show up.
"So, I think towards the end, our guys started to see when we bounced back with wins over Abbeville, Whitmire and Dixie — after losing to those teams the first time — that we are a good baseball team and we can play, and that's kind of what shifted toward the end of the season. We started acting like we belong."
Rooney said he didn't think the competition level was a problem for his team.
"We can play and beat anybody in the state right now," he said. "I do think, being such a young group, that we've got to learn how to handle the moment a little bit better. I'm confident that next time we're going to. That's why it's great for these young guys to get this experience. At the end of this ballgame, I think we kind of understood that, and it's going to be beneficial to us in the future."
