GREENVILLE — It wasn't the result Ware Shoals wanted, but it might just be the start of something special.

The Hornets, appearing in the Upper State championship round of the Class 1A state baseball playoffs for the first time since 2004, saw this season's run come to an end Saturday when they fell 15-0 to Christ Church in a game that ended by mercy rule in the fourth inning.

