NINETY SIX — There’s no question about it, Emerald coach Merv Rollinson has a very young team on his hands this winter.
The Emerald girls’ basketball team took two freshmen, a trio of sophomores and even a seventh-grader 13 miles down the road to Ninety Six.
And they didn’t show their youth.
Emerald freshman Danielle Oliver led the way for the Lady Vikings with 18 points in a 48-24 victory at Ninety Six Tuesday night.
“She plays hard every night. She makes the right decisions when she’s out there,” Rollinson said. “Her scoring is always just an extra, her defense is the main thing that I like to see.”
When Ninety Six hung around with Emerald, Oliver came up big.
The freshman led a 21-4 run, contributing 12 points, two assists and an assortment of steals and big defensive plays to separate her team from the Lady Wildcats. This came even without junior Ty Tennant, who went down with an injury in the second and didn’t return.
The run was slow and steady, taking around 13 minutes before a Gabby Hart 2-pointer for Ninety Six ended it with 2:15 remaining in the third.
“That was huge,” Rollinson said. “That little run, that spurred us, got a little energy going and stuff like that, so yeah, that was huge.
Another young Lady Viking that shined on the court was seventh-grader Jurnee Williams, as she scored 16 points. Williams sank three 3-pointers Tuesday night in just her second game at the varsity level.
“She’s getting more confident, her ball-handling, her being able to get her feet set and knock down these jump shots, that’s gonna help us out,” Rollinson said. “I know a lot of people are against seventh-graders playing up, but she showed, in my opinion, that she deserves to be on varsity rosters.”
In the early part of the contest, Ninety Six’s Janiyah Squire proved to be the Lady Wildcats’ go-to scorer and a problem for Emerald. The sophomore scored all six of Ninety Six’s points in the first quarter, and ended up totaling a team-high 12 points.
The Lady Vikings also had to adjust to limit Hart’s touches, who went on to score seven points.
Rollinson’s teams don’t usually let opponents stick around with them in the early stages of games. But in cases that they do, the head coach is glad to see his team battle back and mount a large lead.
“A struggle like this will help us, especially when it comes to region,” Rollinson said. “People like Clinton and Woodruff, they’re gonna be just as tough and tenacious. Having something like this early helps us out.”
