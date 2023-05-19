RICHBURG — Coming into the season, Dixie softball coach Samantha Ferguson knew there were going to be some growing pains.
Despite the fact that the Hornets had just reached the Upper State Championship tournament and had five senior starters coming back, the 2023 version of Dixie was going to be different.
While there were challenges early, like replacing Wes Bensel, the two-time All-Lakelands Player of the Year, and Gillian Hughes, who was their main pitcher, the Hornets found success.
They soundly won their region, playing just one of those eight games closer than three runs, and went even farther than the 2022 team did.
But this wasn't the Hornets' year to channel the magic that has carried them to three state titles since 2014, as they fell in the Upper State Championship game 2-0 against Lewisville, one game farther than last year's team.
"I had five seniors, one junior and three eighth graders on the field, so it was very diverse," Ferguson said. "It was very new. It was a new team out here from last year, even though we had five seniors. It was a brand new team than last year as far as positions and where everyone was."
It was a frustrating loss, but the Hornets showed the future is bright for the team heading into 2024 as they work to replace their five senior starters.
It started with Reaganne Stoll, who was Bensel's replacement. The junior took Bensel's spot in the order, hitting leadoff compared to ninth in the 2022 Hornets' season-ending loss against McBee, and played shortstop.
She hit over .370 this year and was big in the loss, reaching base twice. The rest of the team reached just four times. She also recorded six outs from short.
"It's new for her. We've had Wes Bensel at short, so for her to play that hot position with a longer throw than from second, it's good to see that she could do it," Ferguson said. "I knew that she could do it. I knew that she could make those plays.
"In the box, she's very good at analyzing the field and seeing who's covering where and where to put the ball. She's a dangerous player in the box because she can swing, she can slap, she can bunt. She decides it on what she sees. That's going to be a key player for us next year."
In the field, Dixie had three eighth-graders starting.
Peyton Ashley recorded one of the three hits on the night, while Mackenzie McElrath started, going five innings with four strikeouts. She allowed just five hits in the loss.
"If they keep working hard and getting better, they'll continue to develop and have that bond that these seniors have," Ferguson said. "We'll be super young next year. Mack is an eighth-grader, (Riley) Skinner in right is an eighth grader and Peyton is an eighth grader at second. ... I think we're going to be OK moving forward.
"Those eighth-graders are going to be big for us. Even some of our juniors and sophomores that we have, they're going to be good for us as well. They just haven't been able to break through because we have five seniors that start. Hopefully, we'll be able to grow and have the same bonds that we had this year."
