A new wellness center is getting closer to opening its doors in Uptown Greenwood.
YMCA’s Vice President of Advancement Johnathan Bass said the nonprofit is expanding its operations, converting the old Bower-Rodgers Resale store into a new fitness facility.
“We have been exploring this idea for years,” Bass said. “The mission of the (YMCA) is to put Christian principles into practice through programs to build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The purpose of the (YMCA) is to respond to critical needs within the community, and part of our responsibility is to make sure that when there’s a critical need in the community that we respond.”
The fitness center will be the YMCA’s second wellness facility to open in 2022. The Y partnered with the Abbeville Area Medical Center to operate a wellness center in Abbeville, which opened March 1.
Bass said the new facility will not offer after-school programs or take away from the existing programs at the Lakelands YMCA in Greenwood. Rather, it will give space to programs such as Rock Steady Boxing and Livestrong at the YMCA.
“The critical need that’s in our community right now is providing wellness opportunities for portions of our community that do not have access to our wellness programs,” Bass said. “It’s not like a gym. This will be a wellness center, a place that we can help people become healthier.”
Bass said the new center will be open “before summer.”
“We identified that the east side of Main Street really needed to become healthier,” Bass said. “Healthier communities make healthier decisions. They feel better and they start improving their lives and that’s the purpose. ... It will (introduce) a new type of training that would be coming to Greenwood. It’s very exciting and I think a lot of people in Greenwood are going to be very excited.”
