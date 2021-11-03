By the end of March, the YMCA is expecting to have several new locations across the Lakelands, as there will be new fitness centers in Greenwood, Abbeville and Saluda by the start of the second quarter.
The first location will be in Greenwood off Pressley St. Construction is expected to start Monday at the former Bowers-Rodgers Resale store, which the YMCA purchased by using the funds from the sale of its gymnastics center. The facility is expected to open in late December.
“Before the end of the year, we are going to be opening up a full-service wellness center that is very accessible to the community,” YMCA Vice President of Advancement Johnathan Bass said. “We’re going to explore doing this two or three more times in Greenwood over the next three years to be able to expand access to wellness and helping folks get healthy all over Greenwood not just the westside of town.”
The Saluda location will include a swimming pool from the 1930s that will be revitalized for the new location.
The smaller fitness center idea came because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the YMCA was forced to shut down in March 2020, it lost a serious chunk of its financial production, as people canceled memberships because they couldn’t use the service.
“People can’t really fathom what (COVID-19) did to our financials in March. When the governor shut us down, we lost 40% of our membership and they never came back,” Bass said. “We lost 40% of our revenue then, and we have not recaptured it. We had to look at what is going on around us, and there are other businesses that have low-cost model of wellness... We were thinking about how we could recapture some of that revenue and maintain our operations, because we had to make some really difficult decisions once we lost all that revenue.”
Before the pandemic started, the YMCA was already in talks about opening a smaller fitness center in Abbeville. Recently, Bass and the other YMCA directors started figuring out a way to complete the project, while also expanding their operation in Greenwood.
“After us going back and revisiting this idea of a smaller operation in Abbeville, we thought, between the population of Greenwood and where the majority of fitness centers, there is a large part of town that does not have access close to their home to a wellness center. I feel very strongly that the eastside of Main Street is often overlooked as opportunities for investments. The way God played this out and laid this in our lap was incredible.”
The YMCA is talking about adding additional memberships, including a low-cost membership that would give access to the smaller locations. A membership to the full YMCA would give access to the “express” YMCA locations. The membership rates have not been finalized.