For the fifth time in the past six seasons, the Abbeville Panthers were crowned state champions in football. It is another trophy in an already packed cabinet, but football was not the only sport the Panthers had success in last season.
Take a look back at the 2020-21 Abbeville Panthers season.
The drive for fiveAbbeville put on a clinic in the 2020 fall season as the team went 11-0, avenging a disappointing 2019 campaign where the Panthers lost to Saluda.
However, when you talk to coaches about last year’s team, it was not the deepest roster that coaching staff has seen. However what might have lacked in talent was made up with determination and flourishing in a system, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Led by seniors Cruz Temple and Luke Evans, the Panthers developed one of the stingiest defenses last season as they allowed just 44 points against in 11 games.
“I think it had a lot of impact that the scheme played a lot into their abilities,” Abbeville defensive coordinator Ellis Belton said in December. “That was the big key. We’re not as talented as the previous groups we had, but the scheme just fit them so well.”
Davis Smalley captures
first state titleIt’s hard enough to come through a wrestling program with a four-time state champion leading the way. It’s even harder when that wrestler is your own brother.
However, that didn’t stop Davis Smalley who captured his first state title in wrestling last season. In an upper state rematch with Andrew Jackson’s Daniel Barfield, Smalley was able to pin his opponent in the second period to be crowned the Class 2A/1A state champion at 106 pounds.
“I remember him being so strong,” Smalley said after the match in March. “I faced him last week, and I knew I had to some way technically beat him because I’m not as strong as him. So I had to just think about what I was doing and it ended up paying off.”
Softball returns
to playoffsAfter the canceled season and having to battle through what is arguably one of the toughest regions in Class 2A, Abbeville finished the 2021 season with an 18-6 record as it punched its ticket to the state tournament.
Led by senior pitcher Reghan Steifle, Abbeville cruised past region rival Crescent but ran into a Chesnee squad who advanced to the state championship series. In the loser’s bracket, Abbeville fell in an extra-inning rematch with Crescent.
“They just kept battling, battling and battling,” Abbeville head coach Tim Collins said in May. “That’s what you want out of your kids you want that fight and I was so happy to see us fight and scratch and claw and stay in it and take the lead like I said that’s what you want.”