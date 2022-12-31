Greenwood and its surrounding areas are rich in sports talent.
Sure, the high schools and colleges provide lots of championships for fans to celebrate, but don’t count out the community.
Sports have brought local participants to a national tennis tournament, a softball championship and even a world record in 2022.
A Lakelands-based tennis squad, made up of players from Greenwood and Laurens, finished third in the USTA Adult 40 and older 3.5 national championship on Oct. 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“They were all talented. It was some great tennis. I played some of the best guys I’ve played,” said Drew Mundy in October, a member of the team. “Everybody had good sportsmanship, never had one bad call… it was about as good as you could ask for at nationals.”
The team advanced to the national tournament after winning the state championship and the Southern sectional.
Once they arrived in the Grand Canyon State, captain Ike Dickey and his team advanced to the semifinal round before falling to Texas. However, the South Carolina representatives defeated Florida in a 2-2 tiebreaker in the third-place match.
“To finish third in the country, it was pretty exciting,” Mundy said in October. “I was pleased with the outcome, like I said, I wish we would’ve finished first, but I was happy with the results.”
The Greenwood-Laurens team captured its state title in June, but just a month later, so did the Greenwood Post 20 softball team.
Post 20 took home back-to-back state championships on July 18 with a 4-2 win over Darlington in Sumter. The team scored its eventual winning runs in the fifth as Zoey Montgomery scored on a passed ball and Lauralee Scott hammered an RBI double.
“I don’t know if you can explain it,” Post 20 coach Tee Timmerman said in July. “I’m proud of them. We’ve said it since the beginning — new team, set your own goals and create your own path.
“They did it. They did it all year. The work they put in and the belief they had in everybody, this is what you get for it. It’s awesome to see all the excitement on their faces.”
The championship was an accomplishment in itself, but to win it for a second-straight season in the club’s second-ever year was outstanding.
“I just credit that to having some wonderful young ladies that can play and want to play,” Timmerman said after the championship win. “The challenge for this team was you’re not last year’s team. Go out and do your own thing. They took that challenge and that’s what they did. To do it twice in a row, you’re lucky enough to do it once, that’s pretty special.”
The Post 20 softball team represented their area well at the state-level competition, and so did Cameron Dorn, but at the world stage.
Dorn broke the step-up world record in October with 11,642, burying the previous record of 8,898 in an 8-hour limit. It was Dorn’s third world record after he broke the 12 and 24-hour burpee records in 2014.
“I believe life is short, and if something is on your mind, you have to act on it,” Dorn said after breaking the record.
“That’s why it was step-up to the challenge. I felt a calling to do it, and there were four organizations we could help support along the way. Another thing, there’s never been a world record in this small town, and now we have one. We brought it home instead of acting on it.”
Dorn was joined by many around the Ware Shoals community at Riegel Stadium, including the Ware Shoals High School band and cheerleaders.
2022 gave those around the Lakelands a lot to celebrate and that community success brings a lot of pride, especially for Mundy.
“There’s a lot of support in the community and people pulling for you and all that stuff but anytime whether it’s a high school sport, an adult sport or anything, you’re wanting to represent your town and the people you play for,” Mundy said before his team’s national tournament.