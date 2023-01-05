SALUDA — Zion Wright and Tyleke Mathis could’ve easily stayed in Aiken, but they didn’t.
The two made the trip back from football practices for Saturday’s Border Bowl in time for pregame warmups.
And after they finally hit the floor down 11-2 early, their presence was felt immediately.
The senior duo assisted the Saluda boys basketball team when it needed it most in a 59-44 win over Emerald Thursday night at home.
“They gave us a big lift,” Saluda coach Jimmy Kinard said. “I think both of them are competitors and I think there’s a lot of pride in Saluda athletics in general… I’m very pleased and happy with them for showing up here and playing for us tonight.”
Following the early deficit, Wright and Mathis didn’t do a whole lot on the scoresheet in the first half, but things were just different on the court. The Tigers played much better defensively, only allowing one field goal through the rest of the half.
Saluda also limited KJ Morton’s baskets for the Vikings, scoring all 12 of his points in the first half and being shut out in the second. Caleb Benson tied Morton’s team-high point total.
After JT Lott carried the load in the first quarter, the sophomore found some help scoring in the second, notably from Masium Watson. Watson made things happen often, scoring crucial buckets and draining free throws when needed.
But the real show started for the senior in the third.
Watson posted nine of his team-leading 18 points in the 25-point Saluda quarter, which got started with a 14-3 Tiger run. Wright wasn’t far behind his teammate with eight points in the third.
Many of these points came from the charity stripe with Wright and Watson combining to shoot 7-for-10 at the line in the third.
“(Watson is) streaky like that,” Kinard said. “A lot of times, it’s feast or famine, but he did a lot of good things for us tonight. He’s a senior that we need to play well for us every night.”
A quarter later, Mathis got his shining moment, too.
After the Vikings shaved a 15-point lead down to a 7-point game on an 8-0 run, Mathis hit back-to-back buckets to make it a double-digit ballgame again quickly. From then on, Emerald couldn’t reignite the flame, struggling with the small things it had been for much of the night.
“All throughout the night, we had moments where we cut it, cut it, turned the ball over,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “It’s just making better decisions.”
The Vikings will begin their region schedule Tuesday at Woodruff.
As for the Tigers, they’ll start region play Tuesday at home against Abbeville, one of the more talented teams in a stacked Class 2A Region 2. But going into the region opener with four-straight wins, Saluda has momentum and Kinard hopes his team can ride it.
“I told our guys ‘We got some momentum, but we’re 10-4, I’m happy about that, but at the end of the day, you could be 0-14, it’s what you do in these next eight region games that can get you to the playoffs,” Kinard said.