There’s a lot Saluda boys basketball coach Jimmy Kinard can depend on on his team.
He can depend on lots of points in the paint, tons of rebounds and a few steals along the way.
And as the Tigers were in a nailbiter with Laurens, Zion Wright, Amareyin Mathis and JT Lott did all of that and more.
The trio performed best where it counted most Wednesday night, as Saluda took down the Raiders 61-53 in the semifinals of the FCA Tournament at Emerald.
“Probably the most complete game we’ve played the entire season, offensively and defensively,” Kinard said. “Extremely proud of the way we played. Proud of the way we rebounded the ball on defense and shared the ball on offense.”
After the Tigers went neck-and-neck with Laurens through the first three quarters, they finally found separation by way of Wright’s fourth-quarter heroics. The senior scored 11 of his team-leading 21 points in the fourth.
Throughout the game, the 6-foot-4 forward used his size to approach the basket and his wingspan to garner a few steals that turned into points. Wright also drew fouls often, but had some trouble sinking the free throws, going 7-for-16 at the line.
“He did a lot of good things for us. We gotta work on those free throws late in the game, but he got the two there at the end to kinda clinch it for us, so I was proud of that,” Kinard said.
Much like Wright was a key player in the fourth for Saluda, Lott was the same for the team in the first. The sophomore scored eight early points in the first that kept the Tigers within striking distance as the Raiders outscored Saluda in the first eight minutes.
However, as the opening quarter went by, Lott found himself in foul trouble early, totaling three fouls in the first. Lott then saw limited playing time, and as their then-leading scorer hit the bench, the Tigers stepped up.
Along with Wright, Mathis woke up and started putting down buckets for his team while the Laurens offense was doing the same. Mathis came up huge in the third, scoring nine of Saluda’s 15 third-quarter points, which helped the senior total 18.
“He’s a madman on the glass,” Kinard said. “He’s really rebounding the basketball on both ends of the floor and getting some stickbacks for us, so I’ve been really, really proud and pleased with his play the last couple days.”
After the two teams went into the final quarter tied, the Lott and Mathis aided Wright in scoring. Mathis added four points, Lott posted another two to bring his total to 14 and KJ Miller got in on the action with three baskets in the 23-point Saluda fourth.
With a Tuesday night win over Palmetto and Wednesday’s win against Laurens, the Tigers advance to play in the finals of the FCA Tournament. Saluda will play Calhoun Falls Thursday at 8 p.m.
The Tigers were in this same position last season before they dropped the FCA tournament’s championship. However, Kinard hopes his team can find some redemption this time around.
“We’re excited to play in it,” Kinard said. “We’re just glad to get an opportunity to play in it tomorrow night.”