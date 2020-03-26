WNBA draft will be virtual event
NEW YORK — The WNBA draft will be a virtual event this year.
The league announced Thursday that its draft will still be held April 17 as originally scheduled, but without players, fans or media in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Logistics of the draft are still being worked out with ESPN although Engelbert confirmed she would announce the picks that night on the league’s broadcast partner’s network. She just isn’t sure where she’ll be doing it from; it could be her house, the league offices or another location.
The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick and are expected to draft Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, who won the AP women’s college basketball player of the year earlier this week.
NFL hosts webinar for players in crisis
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The NFL hosted a virtual meeting for current and former players along with their significant others to share financial advice and answer questions in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.
About 200 people participated in the hour-long webinar on Thursday.
Len Middleton, a professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan, said he worked with colleagues at the school, NFL officials and Money Management International executives to put together the program on short notice.
Middleton said he also invited Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL players to participate and many of them did log in for the webinar.
Bucs re-sign Suh for $8 million
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to re-assemble pieces to help Tom Brady be successful with his new team.
Keeping an improved defense together was one of the club’s top priorities in free agency. Re-signing tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $8 million contract on Friday ensures the entire front seven will remain intact for next season.
The move comes on the heels on placing the franchise tag on NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett, re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million deal, and luring Brady from New England with $50 million guaranteed and the chance to join some dynamic young offensive playmakers.
The Bucs led the NFL in run defense in 2019, with Suh starting all 16 games after helping the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl the previous season.
Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies
Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.
The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning.
Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.