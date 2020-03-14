While the rest of the local and national sports landscape stood still because of the coronavirus outbreak, golfers convened Saturday at The Links at Stoney Point to raise funds for PlaySafe athletic training.
"We felt like we’re outside, there's limited contact and we're going to be out on the course, and so we're going to try to get the tournament in," said Jason Reed, Greenwood High's head athletic trainer and midlands supervisor for PlaySafe.
PlaySafe is a nonprofit that provides athletic training services to Greenwood High and Emerald High. The fundraiser
A silent auction offered signed NFL helmets, framed pictures of sports icons such as Michael Jordan, Willie Mays and Rory McIlroy and a guitar signed by each member of U2.
Celebrity guests Mel Blount, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and fellow Steelers great Jack Deloplaine did not attend the event because of fears of the spread of coronavirus.
A decision by the South Carolina High School league will be made Monday on its course of action while the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Reed said PlaySafe trainers won't be greatly affected by any postponement or other schedule change.
"We'll still have practices and we'll still be covering everything," Reed said. "Plus, we have long term rehabs and taking care of other things."