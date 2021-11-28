William "Bill" Lee Silvers, Sr., 80, of Summerville, husband of the late Lila Kathryn Pittman Silvers, passed away on November 27, 2021 at his residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 o'clock Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans Fisher House, 150 Wentworth St., Charleston, SC 29401.
Bill was born on August 30, 1941 in Union, SC, son of the late Marion Porter and Lavada Sawyer Silvers. He retired from the US Navy after serving 20 years. Bill was a member of Stallsville United Methodist Church. He loved taking his family fishing and camping. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. He visited every state in the US.
Survivors include: two sons: William Lee Silvers, Jr. of Summerville and Dwayne Anthony Silvers of Summerville; four grandchildren: Trenton Lee Silvers, Savannah Brooke Silvers, William Tyler Silvers, and Grace Leann Silvers; two step grandchildren: Kayla Nicole Pope and Jason Randal Pope; two sisters: Jean S. Anderson of Greenwood and Shirley S. Mobley of Greenwood; sister-in-law, Margie P. Lindley (Charles); a special cousin, Allen Silvers, that was just like a brother; many loved nieces and nephews; beloved pet, Patches; and longtime friend, Ann Jones.
