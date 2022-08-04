ABBEVILLE — Ninety Six football coach Matthew Owings wasn't really looking at the scoreboard too much during Thursday night's WCTEL Kickoff Classic matchup against Strom Thurmond.
After all, it's just a glorified scrimmage. Instead, Owings wanted reps and film.
"We haven't had that may reps," Owings said. "This is our first real good live rep. We missed some easy opportunities. If this were are real game, we wouldn't have gone for it on fourth down both times. I told our kids, 'Look, yes, I want us to convert, but I need to have film.'"
The Wildcats' offense showed signs of gaining momentum late in the 24-minute scrimmage, but the Rebels won 21-0.
"We need to have as many plays as we can," Owings said. "There's no use in wasting time on a non-live punt. Now, if it came down to the last few minutes and there was a chance to win it, that's a different story. We wanted to get as many plays in as we could. We had three big, wide-open drives. That's the difference in moving the ball right there."
New quarterback Braden Mitchell looked a bit shaky early, but he got into a rhythm late in the contest and connected with several receivers. He was 4-of-12 passing for 55 yards.
"I think we are going to be very balanced," Owings said. "Pass protection was a positive. Braden threw some really good balls. I think he had one overthrow. Other than that, we had drops. He made a couple of really good throws with pressure on him."
Ethan Gardner had a catch for 15 yards to pace the Wildcats' receiving corps, while Briant Witherspoon had three carries for 13 yards.
"We didn't show much," Owings said. "They didn't either. I am ready to see our film. My biggest concern right now is what our big breakdowns were. Those things are going to be cleaned up."
Strom Thurmond also was balanced, getting into the end zone on a pair of scoring passes and a run. Chris Barnes opened the scoring on 3-yard run.
Rebels quarterback Quon Edmond found Travis Kinard open for a 21-yard TD pass, and Dallas Hitt later took an Edmond pass 53 yards for a score.
