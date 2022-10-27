LIBERTY — Ninety Six knew it was in for a tough matchup in the third round, taking on the team that was the 2A runner up a year ago, but to get where they wanted to go, the Wildcats knew they would have to surpass the challenge of a top Liberty team, who hadn't lost a match since early September.

For two sets, Ninety Six was right there with Liberty, but untimely errors in the first two sets and a lack of execution for most of the third set ended the Wildcats' season in the third round, losing 25-21, 25-21 and 25-13 in the sweep.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.