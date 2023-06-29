Greenwood County officials broke ground Wednesday morning at the Wilbanks Recreation Complex in Greenwood. From left are general contractor J.D. Goodrum president Jamie Yoxtheimer, District 1 Councilwoman Teresa Griffin, District 3 Councilwoman Johanna Bishop, Greenwood County Council chairman Chuck Moates, District 5 Councilman Dayne Pruitt, District 6 Councilman Robbie Templeton and Greenwood County Council Vice Chairman Theo Lane.
District 6 councilman Robbie Templeton speaks near the beginning of Greenwood County’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Wilbanks Recreation Complex in Greenwood. Templeton said the goal is to have the renovations done 550 days from Wednesday.
Greenwood High School tennis coach Howard Green says a few words during Greenwood County’s groundbreaking of the pickleball courts at the Wilbanks Recreation Complex Wednesday morning. Green brought along a few Greenwood tennis players to the ceremony.
