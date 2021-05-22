May is National Tennis Month across America, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is touting the sport for its long-term health benefits, ability to bring people together and for the fun of the game.
Spring and summer bring players outside to courts across the Lakelands, with people of all ages participating.
Research by the Physical Activity Council shows that more than 21.6 million Americans played tennis in 2020, a 22% increase in participation over the previous year. The USTA says 6.78 million Americans were new and returning players to tennis. Research by the Tennis Industry Association shows that tennis racket sales grew by 40% in 2020.
On a late Wednesday morning at Gatewood Racquet Club, the tennis pro was hitting balls to a group of women looking to improve their game. Nearby, at Greenwood Country Club, players arrived in the afternoon for lessons and play. Greenwood has also been part of a youth movement in tennis, with city public and private schools having state-ranked teams in recent years. The Lander University men’s tennis program consistently ranks among the top programs in the country. Former Lander tennis coach Joe Cabri led the team to 10 consecutive national championships in the 1990s and 12 overall.
Harper Stone, 11, is the No. 1-ranked tennis player in the nation in her class by TennisRecruiting.net. Gatewood is her home court.
“Although Americans have been challenged by pandemic restrictions, they clearly see that tennis is exactly what they need to stay active and healthy, and a safe way to have fun with family and friends,” said Michael McNulty, USTA board chairman and president. “By promoting May as National Tennis Month, we are encouraging even more Americans to get out on the courts and enjoy our great sport.”
Bo Bowers and Sam Miller on Wednesday prepared to play tennis at Gatewood. The pair has 95 years of tennis-playing experience between them.
Miller said it is important for today’s youth to take part in the game.
“When I started playing, and when Bob started playing, you had a lot of young people playing the game,” Miller said. “Now you have fewer and fewer young people. We need to get young people involved in it. We have a lot of older guys out here playing, and we need more young people playing to get into the sport and keep it going.”
Miller and Bowers’ friendship spawned from playing tennis. Bowers has been playing for 40 years.
“It’s a sport I’ve always loved, and it’s a sport you can play all of your life and as old as you want to get,” Bowers said. “It’s great for socializing with people — your friends, meeting new friends — and it’s great exercise. It’s just a good all-around sport.”
The USTA says playing tennis just three hours per week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 56%. One long-term study shows that tennis players add 9.7 years to their life over sedentary individuals. At Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, older adults thrive in a structured tennis program. Females in the 65-plus age group have participated in state, regional and national championship matches.
“You get to move a lot of muscles out there,” Bowers said. “You get to stretch a lot, and, to prepare for it, you need to stay in shape. So, it forces you to exercise and keep your body prepared so you can do the sport.”
Fifty years ago, when Bowers was a student at Clemson University, several of the players on the tennis team lived beside him in the dormitory.
“When we left that last year, they gave me a tennis racket,” Bowers said. “They said, ‘You’ll like this sport, so go do it.’ And that’s the reason I started for the first time.”
Miller, too, became friends with tennis players while he was a student at Spartanburg Methodist College (then known as Spartanburg Junior College).
“I like the exercise,” Miller said. “At my age, it’s good to get the exercise and the fresh air. You get a lot more exercise playing tennis than you look like you do. I like to compete. I don’t like to lose, even at this level. I got to know Bob and some of these guys a few years ago, and it’s a lot of fun.”