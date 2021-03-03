GCS players named to all-region team
Greenwood Christian School girls basketball players Kennedy Kaltz and Caroline Reed were named to SCISA 2A All-Region team.
Reed averaged 18 points per game, 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Kaltz averaged 10 points and 8.5 rebounds in region play.
Reed was also selected by SCISA coaches to participate in the North vs. South All-Star Game this Saturday in Orangeburg.
Lander’s Bolton earns weekly honor
After leading the Lander men’s soccer team to a win at North Georgia on Monday, sophomore Max Bolton was named Peach Belt Conference player of the week on Wednesday.
The Bearcats defeated North Georgia 5-0 this past Monday, as Bolton led the way with a three-goal performance to overpower the Nighthawks.
This is the second straight week a Bearcat has earned the award, with senior Tom Marriott being named player of the week last Wednesday.
Braves fall to Orioles in spring training game
Austin Hays went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Baltimore Orioles to an 8-1 win Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves in a spring training game.
Yankees manager gets pacemaker
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.
The team said the procedure took place Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida, and went as expected.
Detectives looking at Woods’ crash data
LOS ANGELES — Detectives are looking at data from the “black box” of Tiger Woods’ SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash that seriously injured the golf star, authorities said Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant Monday to retrieve data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.
Men, women to share course at Vic Open
For the second straight year, men and women will be competing on the same course at the same time for the same amount of money. ISPS Handa sponsored the Vic Open last year. It was canceled this year because of COVID-19.
Now the company is sponsoring the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, played over two courses (Galgorm Castle and Massereene). And for the first time, the tournament will be tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour. The 144-player women’s field will be divided evenly by the two tours.