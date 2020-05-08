WeCycle, a Greenwood Facebook group that brings cyclists together, has made adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic but is still managing to meet for rides at a distance around the city.
Lisa Emily, a leading member of the group, wants to keep growing WeCycle, but it is currently focused on its regular members instead of making efforts to increase its number of riders during the pandemic.
“We don’t want to put someone new in a situation that may be uncomfortable,” Emily said. “So, for now, we are keeping our group rides to a relatively small group and exercising discipline in physical distancing.”
The group has stopped carpooling together to riding locations. Members are parking their cars at least one empty parking space apart and maintaining distance from other cyclists on rides.
WeCycle’s goal is to build community through cycling, and Emily said that remains a focus despite having to practice social distancing on rides.
“We have become friends over the years, so we check on each other using social media,” Emily said. “We encourage each other to keep up with our nutrition and exercise goals, and we have a very strong network that helps us support each other through the unique challenges that each of us is facing.”
The group typically meets on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. WeCycle hasn’t met that often since last fall, and with the emergence of the pandemic, Emily said the group isn’t sure when it will resume its normal schedule.
May is National Bike Month, which was established in 1956 by the League of American Bicyclists. It is celebrated across the country as a way to showcase the many benefits of bicycling.
When it celebrated National Bike Month in past years, WeCycle usually had group rides from the Uptown fountain to Florida Avenue while utilizing the Heritage Trail. Emily said the group is still brainstorming creative ways to celebrate during the pandemic, whether it be virtually or at a distance.
“It may have dampened our intentions for Bike Month, but it has not hindered our hope for elevating awareness for cycling as recreation, transportation and wellness for our community,” Emily said.
Emily said she joined WeCycle because cycling became the most comfortable type of exercise for her after experiencing knee pain over the years. She’s seen improvements in her endurance and health and said she’s grateful for the cyclists she’s met in the group.
After starting out as just a small group in 2014, WeCycle now has more than 235 members on its Facebook page.
“WeCycle is a diverse group of people who come from a wide variety of backgrounds and professions as well as a broad range of ages,” Emily said. “We may have many differences, but our key similarity is our love for and appreciation of cycling. We go on cycling trips, we do cycling events and we never leave anyone behind.”