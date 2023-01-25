CHRISTOPHER DODSON
Buy Now

CHRISTOPHER DODSON HEADSHOT

WARE SHOALS — Christopher Dodson has done it all as an assistant.

He’s won a state championship, helping turn Chester High School around from a three-win team into a team that nearly reached the third round of the playoffs the following year. He’s won a state championship and coached two Mr. Football finalists.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags