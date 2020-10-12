WARE SHOALS — Ware Shoals forced three fumbles and kept defending region champion Whitmire to one score until the final 49 seconds of the game.
The win, however, slipped from the Hornets’ hands like fine sand as Whitmire quarterback Cason English lofted a ball from the 50-yard line to receiver Nathaniel Stanley, who caught it near the 30-yard line and sprinted forward for the game-winning touchdown. Whitmire won 16-12.
Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said the late loss was painful.
“It hurts when you think you got it,” Johnston said. “Two minutes and they have to drive the length of the field. We played pretty good (defense) all game long, and they come back and throw a long pass and score on us like that, that’s just something we didn’t expect.”
Whitmire started the game-winning drive from its own 10-yard line. The Hornets held the Wolverines deep in their own territory for four plays, before a roughing the passer call against Ware Shoals advanced Whitmire to the 45-yard line.
Whitmire opened scoring late in the first quarter, when Chandler Crumley scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown to put the Wolverines up 8-0.
The Hornets answered with two scores in quick succession in the second quarter. Jake Calvert scored from the 1-yard line, then Ware Shoals forced a fumble on the Wolverines’ ensuing drive. After Ware Shoals took possession, Myles Nelson took off 21 yards on a wide receiver reverse play. Dana Givens punched the ball in and Ware Shoals took a 12-8 lead.
Crumley, last season’s Region Player of the Year, exited the game with an injury in the second quarter. Crumley returned in the second half.
The game was the first of the season for Ware Shoals, which had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 24, a day before the season’s originally scheduled start.
“Our kids are happy to play football,” Johnston said. “These kids here want to win so bad. They (Whitmire) were the region champs, had the Region Player of the Year last year and we fought. I know it’s heartbreaking in that locker room right now.”
The Hornets have a quick turnaround this week, as they will face Dixie Friday.
GAME SUMMARY
Whitmire 8 0 0 8 — 16
Ware Shoals 0 12 0 0 — 12
FIRST QUARTER
WH — Chandler Crumley 3 run (Nathaniel Stanley pass from Cason English)
SECOND QUARTER
WS — Jake Calvert 1 run (conversion failed)
WS — Dana Givens 1 run (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
WH — Stanley 50 pass from English (Crumley run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — W: Cason English 1-0, Chandler Crumley 8-92, Nathaniel Stanley 6-40, Trey Brewer 9-5. WS: Jalen Coates 14-88, Isaiah Wideman 8-15, Jake Calvert 3-(-13), Dana Givens 9-(-13), Myles Nelson 1-21.
Passing — W: Cason English 2-7-0-70. WS: Jake Calvert 2-4-0-22.
Receiving — W: Nathaniel Stanley 2-70. WS: Alan Pedraza 1-9, Dana Givens 1-13.
Records: Ware Shoals 0-1 overall, 0-1 Region 1-1A; Whitmire 1-0 overall, 1-0 Region 1-1A.
Next: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ware Shoals at Dixie