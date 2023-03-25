There’s a lot to like about drag racing.
For some, it can be the smell of burnt rubber.
For others, it’s the thrill of it all.
But for Stephen Peeler, it’s the people.
“It’s competitive, but the people themselves, I mean, everybody’s out to help each other for the most part and there’s really no other family like it,” Peeler said. “It means something just to be around the people.”
The Ware Shoals Dragway began its season this month starting with a few TNT and Grudge races throughout March. But on April 1, the track will begin one of its most consistent events of the year — bracket racing.
Bracket racing is a form of drag racing where a driver predicts how fast their car, regardless of class, will run the length of the dragway. If they go faster than their predicted time, they lose.
Drivers want to get as close to their predicted time as possible while also beating their competition on the dragway.
“Bracket racing will give you the nicest cars and the most amount of racing in a day,” said Rafe Gambrell, the track manager at Ware Shoals Dragway. “We call it a racer’s sport because, of course, the true enthusiasts and people who really enjoy all about racing.”
The dragway will run eight bracket races this season, with the last coming on Sept. 16.
According to Gambrell, some of the dragway’s top contenders are always up in the air each year. There are loads of factors coming into the season, including changes to the car drivers may make or drivers may be in a better headspace than the year before.
However, Gambrell says Peeler, Ralph Deloach and Wayne Oxner are a few drivers to look out for this season.
Deloach has already begun his season at Shady Side Dragway in Shelby, N.C. He’s glad to welcome yet another season under his belt, but the veteran drag racer wishes the seasons would go by a bit slower.
“I still enjoy it even at my age. One day, I know I’m gonna quit because of age, just can’t do it anymore but glad to get started here again,” Deloach said.
“It seems like the season goes by too fast, before you know it, it’s November and it’s time to quit and you wait for February or March to come around and start again.”
Peeler is also looking forward to another fun season at the dragway. The 12-year racer says he has finished in the top five in points about every year over the last decade. Drivers like Peeler can make it look easy, but there’s more to bracket racing than what meets the eye.
“In my Firebird, you’ve got less than five seconds to make a decision on what you’re going to do. You almost gotta have your mind made up what you’re going to do before you leave the starting line,” Peeler said.