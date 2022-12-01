WARE SHOALS — At the end of the first half, the Ware Shoals boys basketball team was leading by two.
The Hornets had played well on offense, scoring 36 points in the first half behind their leaders Lavarious Posely and Justice Lomax, but they were struggling to stop Greenwood Christian point guard Lee Dahlberg.
So Hornet coach Chris Johnston made a change, moving from a 3-2 zone to a 1-3-1 zone defense. The change sparked the Hornets to an 89-63 win.
"(Dahlberg), we couldn't stop him, so we went to a 1-3-1 to try to clog the middle up, where we can stop the penetration," Johnston said. "He just kept penetrating and making buckets, so I went to a 1-3-1, and we shot the ball better in the second half."
With its defense changed, Ware Shoals raced out in the third quarter, expanding a two-point halftime lead to 10 less than 3 minutes into the second half. The defense forced stops, which the Hornets used to push the ball down the floor for quick layups.
When they were in the half-court, the Hornets relied on Tileek Smith to hit shots from the outside.
"When Tileek gets rolling, he can make shots from the corner, and that's what he did," Johnston said. "He came in and did a great job for us tonight."
Smith finished with 12 of the Hornets 29 points in the third quarter.
Overall, Posely led all scorers with 32 points, while Lomax added 14 points.
"Justice Lomax and Lavarious Posely lead this team," Johnston said. "Between those two, Justice pushing it and us getting the ball down to V down low. .... Posely is a monster down low. I just love that kid."
Dahlberg finished with 15 to lead the Hawks.
