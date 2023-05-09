WARE SHOALS — Over six hours after the first pitch was thrown at Riegel Stadium, a smile stretched across Dalton Boyter’s face.
His arms wrapped around his teammates.
His jersey was drenched in Gatorade.
It took a lot for Boyter to help get the Ware Shoals baseball team to this moment. A moment the Hornets haven’t been in since 2004 — before the young sophomore was even born.
A district championship.
“Just compete for my town, compete for my guys behind me playing in the field, just throw strikes and do what I can at the plate,” Boyter said.
After taking a 12-5 loss to Brashier Middle College to force a second game Monday, Boyter and the Hornets’ bats lit ablaze. Ware Shoals totaled 14 hits, scoring in every inning but two in a 17-11 win over the Bengals, advancing to the Class 1A Upper State tournament.
“We battled, made it a little bit of a game, got to Game 2, we felt confident with Dalton on the mound and he did exactly what we knew he was going to do,” Ware Shoals coach Will Rooney said.
“He came up big at the plate multiple times, he pitched his tail off for us. He was big for us tonight, and this is big for us and this is big for this town and I’m proud of them.”
For the Hornets, it started at the plate. After an abysmal Game 1 in which Ware Shoals totaled just three hits, it found a way to finally get balls in play and away from Brashier fielders.
The best at doing this? Boyter.
Who got it all started? Boyter.
The sophomore hit an RBI double in the first, giving the Hornets one of their first six runs they posted in the first two innings. Three innings later, Boyter cashed in again, hitting a two-RBI double, lifting Ware Shoals to a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Next inning, Boyter brought in another two with a single, bringing his total to five RBIs and 3-for-3 hitting. Along with the sophomore, a slew of other Hornets were swinging away, creating play after play, a near-180 from where Ware Shoals was just hours before.
“Really, it was just a matter of confidence,” Rooney said. “I think they just came out tight (in Game 1). We’ve got the sticks to go beat anybody, it’s just a matter of swinging them. Their backs were up against the wall and they could either lay down or they could fight and we came out swinging and brought it home.”
As for fielding, something flipped there for the Hornets as well. After throwing issues dug Ware Shoals into an early hole in Game 1, the Hornets settled in and limited mistakes.
And with Boyter on the mound going the distance, Ware Shoals did just enough on defense to limit a Brashier offense that rattled off 20 hits between the two games. Boyter threw seven strikeouts through six innings.
The field? It committed just one error in Game 2.
“We struggled to make plays in the field, that’s been a consistent theme for us all year and that’s something we got to get better at, but Dalton settled in and we made some plays behind him and that’s all it took,” Rooney said.
By the end of the night, Ware Shoals bats and gloves were all well-used when Brayden Madden threw the final strikeout. Jayce Medlin, Jasir Farhan, Jayden Johnson and Jayce Stewart each had two hits on the night.
Ethan Carillo and JP Medlin both had a multi-RBI night with two RBIs each.
Monday was a long time coming for the Hornets. With the Class 1A Upper State tournament starting with St. Joseph’s on Thursday, Boyter is ready to add more to the record books.
“We’re going to go do our best, we’re going to make history,” Boyter said. “It’s just amazing to be a part of something like this and be able to play with guys I’ve grown up with since I was a little kid, it’s just amazing.”