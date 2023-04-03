WARE SHOALS — Emotion was spilling from everywhere inside Riegel Stadium.
Players were talking back and forth, players and fans were giving each other grief and Abbeville head coach Daniel Little was even ejected in the bottom of the first inning.
Through the entire game, Ware Shoals baseball coach Will Rooney was trying to keep his team to play smart while channeling that energy. And by the end of the game, it was the Hornets standing victorious against Abbeville, downing the visiting Panthers 9-2.
"I think we say it kind of play out. I thought we kept our cool better, and we made less mistakes," Rooney said.
"That's what you have to do in these high-emotion games. When emotions get high, it's easy to screw up, but I thought we did a very good job of staying poised and not letting those emotions get to us."
With the game tied in the fifth, Ware Shoals lit a spark.
With two outs and a runner on first, JP Medlin grounded into what looked like it would be the inning-ending out.
Instead, the Panthers booted the ball around the infield to bring in the first Hornet run of the frame. Dalton Boyter was up next and the sophomore delivered with a double to center field. A passed ball gave the Hornets a three-run lead before the end of the inning.
But they weren't done.
Four singles and another Boyter double brought in four more Hornet runs in the sixth.
While he had a great night in the box, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and a pair of walks, Boyter also locked the Panthers down on the mound.
The sophomore allowed just four hits and an earned run in five innings of work.
"We go as Dalton goes," Rooney said.
Jayce Medlin finished the game, tossing two clean innings.
Abbeville now turns its attention to Ninety Six for its region game on Tuesday, while Ware Shoals travels to Calhoun Falls for its region matchup.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
