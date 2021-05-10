Dustin Johnson withdraws from Nelson
McKINNEY, Texas — Dustin Johnson withdrew Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.
Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage after the 2019 season, keeping him out for three months until the Presidents Cup.
Jaguars finalizing deal with Tebow
Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday.
The 33-year-old Tebow would be returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’d be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
Tebow would be joining the Jaguars as a tight end. He switched positions after retiring from baseball in February. He worked out for Jacksonville a week later.
Colts sign Fisher to fill left tackle void
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts may have found their new left tackle, signing free agent Eric Fisher on Monday, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Mets’ deGrom headed to injured list
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom will be placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest.
The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place deGrom on the injured list before today’s series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday.
Celtics’ Brown out for season
BOSTON — Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist.
Medina Spirit heads to Preakness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is headed to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes while trainer Bob Baffert said Monday he won’t attend the race to avoid being a distraction in the wake of scrutiny following the colt’s failed postrace drug test.
Medina Spirit’s Derby win over Mandaloun gave Baffert his record seventh victory in the sport’s premier race. That milestone win is now in jeopardy following Baffert’s announcement Sunday that tests revealed the horse had an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone.
Baffert is appealing the positive test and part of the original sample will be re-tested. If the violation is upheld, Medina Spirit could be disqualified and runner-up Mandaloun elevated to winner.