With 2:38 left in the game, the Greenwood girls basketball team led by one. The Eagles were being fueled by their senior leader Erianna Wardlaw, who was getting inside and converting shots from inside, behind the arc and at the free-throw line.
But a turnover here and an empty possession there down the stretch cost the Eagles against Greenville, falling 46-43.
"I saw the effort of our team and the resilience of just pushing through," Greenwood coach LaShonda Chiles said. "We haven't had a lot of tight games that were tight at the wire like that, so just being able to see them make some key plays to tie the game. Our record isn't showing how scrappy and how well at times our team is playing.
"Even though it wasn't the outcome that we wanted, I still felt like we played a solid game. We missed some plays along the way, and if we can clean it up and make some more plays and take care of the ball a little bit more, I feel like we can come out on the other side next time."
Wardlaw did what she always does when she stepped onto the floor: score. Coming out of halftime, the senior had already cracked double digits, scoring 12 of the 18 Eagles' first-half points, but when Greenwood needed her most, the senior took the game over.
Only three Eagles scored in the second half — Wardlaw, Camryn Fuller and August Barlow. Barlow and Fuller each scored two points in the third quarter, while Wardlaw accounted for the other 21 points in the half, finishing the game with 33 points.
"She made some great plays down the stretch," Chiles said. "She put us up at a key point in the game."
While Wardlaw was cooking offensively in the fourth quarter, so was Greenville. The Red Raiders, who had scored 25 points in the first half, nearly doubled their game total in the fourth, outscoring Greenwood 21-13 in the final eight minutes.
Eight of the 21 points came from the charity stripe. When it wasn't going to the line, Greenville was getting inside and taking advantage of porous defense.
"With us being in foul trouble, Greenville came down aggressively offensively. We were playing a little timid because we didn't want to pick up some fourth or fifth fouls," Chiles said. "That put us at a disadvantage because they were playing aggressive and we weren't able to."
