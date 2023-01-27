With 2:38 left in the game, the Greenwood girls basketball team led by one. The Eagles were being fueled by their senior leader Erianna Wardlaw, who was getting inside and converting shots from inside, behind the arc and at the free-throw line.

But a turnover here and an empty possession there down the stretch cost the Eagles against Greenville, falling 46-43.

