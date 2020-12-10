Emerald City Juniors hosted its first free Munchkin Academy volleyball clinic Thursday at Greenwood Presbyterian Church. Instructors taught groups of fourth- through sixth-grade girls the basics of volleyball during the practice session.
A second free clinic will take place Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the church.
Emerald City Juniors is the oldest and largest volleyball club in Greenwood.
Visit EmeraldCityJuniors.weebly.com to reserve a spot for the clinic.
Registrants also will have a chance to sign up for the academy at the clinic for a $15 discount.