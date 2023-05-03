ABBEVILLE — The playoffs are a time when veteran leadership is greatly needed, and that's exactly what the Abbeville softball team got Wednesday night.
Senior shortstop Lauryn Foster turned a crucial double play late in the game; senior Michaela Harrison pitched well on an injured leg; and junior Garianna Burton went 4-for-4 at the plate as Abbeville beat Pelion 5-2 in the first round of Class 2A state playoffs.
"I thought we did some good things," Abbeville coach Tim Collins said. "We've got a lot of injuries and people moving around, and I thought we did a good job."
Abbeville headed into the playoffs minus another key upperclassman, senior Caylee Brown. Brown, a top pitcher and hitter, tore ligaments in her ankle during the final regular season game and is out for the rest of the season. That put extra pressure on Harrison. And she responded.
Harrison, who injured her knee during the final regular season game, went the distance, allowing two runs on six hits. She struck out five and walked two. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
"She battled," Collins said. "She's a tough kid and battled through the night. I thought our effort was good."
Harrison was injured in the Mid-Carolina game when a line drive hit her in the kneecap. With Brown out, Harrison knew what she had to do.
"It was pretty hard, but I knew I had to do it because we don't really have anybody else," Harrison said. "Knowing that just keeps me going. It's difficult because, if I'm doing bad, I don't have anybody else. But it's kind of what keeps me going too because I know I have to do good."
Abbeville and Pelion were tied 2-2 heading into the fifth inning, but Abbeville scored two runs in the bottom half. Audrey McCurry and Mollee Waters each drove in runs to put Abbeville up 4-2.
In the top of the sixth, it was Foster's turn on defense. She scooped up a grounder, stepped on second base and threw to first to complete a critical double play — because the next two batters got on base and could have drove in those baserunners.
"She's a great athlete," Collins said of Foster. "She's been so special to our program. She just does everything."
Foster realizes how a single play can make a huge difference.
"It lifts me up because it's telling me, 'Lauryn, you have a reason. You have a purpose on this team. You make good plays like that. You bring energy to the team.' On a play like that, it was difficult. I'll admit that. I had a lot going through my mind. That play right there meant a lot to me because my family members are here, and I really had to show out and show off for them," she said.
Harrison scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth to account for the final score.
Tori Cannady, Chloe Mobley and Kaylee Bundrick each had hits for Abbeville.
Abbeville (16-7 overall) travels to Gray Collegiate on Friday for a second-round matchup. Gray, the top-seeded team in the District 4 bracket, beat Blacksburg 17-1 on Wednesday night.
