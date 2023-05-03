ABBEVILLE — The playoffs are a time when veteran leadership is greatly needed, and that's exactly what the Abbeville softball team got Wednesday night.

Senior shortstop Lauryn Foster turned a crucial double play late in the game; senior Michaela Harrison pitched well on an injured leg; and junior Garianna Burton went 4-for-4 at the plate as Abbeville beat Pelion 5-2 in the first round of Class 2A state playoffs.

