For the first quarter and a half against AC Flora, Greenwood fullback Ve Morton picked up where he left off.
He was torching the Falcons for 90 yards, well on his way to yet another 100-plus yard performance.
Then it happened.
The physical running back went down with an ankle injury that turned out to be a fracture. Morton, who ran for nearly 2,000 yards as a junior was done for at least the rest of the non-region schedule if not longer.
“I was just playing, excited that the season had just started,” Morton said.
But the dream didn’t end on AC Flora’s field.
Morton steadily progressed, never doubting he would come back. He ended up really playing in five games this season, suiting up in seven while still battling his ankle injury. When he was able to play, Morton was still a bell-horse for the Eagles, finishing with 426 total yards and seven touchdowns.
The 2021 Joe Anderson Player of the Year returned to the All-Lakelands banquet in 2022, coming away with the Comeback Player of the Year award.
“It was definitely hard. It’s been a long journey,” Morton said. “Coming week in and out injured, it’s just tough to be able to run on a fracture. That’s for sure.”
Morton returned to the Eagles starting lineup against Berea, finishing with 63 yards on just five carries while adding a 21-yard reception in the blowout win.
“It definitely felt good. I was still playing through the injury, but I was just happy to be back,” Morton said.
Morton’s night was done in the first quarter because of the blowout. His best rushing game of the season was a week later, running for 83 yards on just nine carries in a half.
“I was trying to stay healthy, just taking the best care (of myself) as I could,” Morton said. “I wasn’t all the way healed, but I tried to put it all on the line for my senior guys and my younger guys.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
