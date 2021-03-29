Vandy to spend $300M to upgrade facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt announced a $300 million project Monday to improve football and basketball facilities and a new Vandy United Fund to raise money for athletics programs.
The Vandy United Fund already has $200 million committed with $100 million from the university along with $90 million from anonymous donors and another $10 million from John R. Ingram, a member of the Board of Trust and lead owner of MLS’ Nashville team.
Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said at a news conference that the Vandy United Fund represents the largest undertaking of its kind in Vanderbilt’s athletics history.
Chattanooga football calls off spring season
Chattanooga’s football team is calling off the rest of its spring season.
Coach Rusty Wright announced the decision Monday. School officials said COVID-19 opt-outs made it impossible to field the required number of players in key position groups to meet Southern Conference playing guidelines.
NBA picks date for this season’s draft
NEW YORK — The NBA has scheduled this year’s draft for July 29, though it has yet to announce the location for the event.
Other key dates going into the draft were also revealed Monday: The draft combine is scheduled for June 21 through June 27, the draft lottery will be June 22 and July 19 is the deadline for early-entry candidates to withdraw from the draft.
Early-entry candidates must apply for the draft by May 30, the NBA said.
Former coach: Browns lied about rebuild
CLEVELAND — Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team’s rebuilding plans.
During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns’ efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences.
Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster “tear down” or else he wouldn’t have accepted the job.
Rangers moving on from 2nd baseman
ARLINGTON, Texas — Rougned Odor, the Texas Rangers’ starting second baseman the past seven seasons, has been told he won’t be on the opening day roster after switching to third base this spring, the team said Monday.
President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said the Rangers don’t have an everyday role for Odor. The 27-year-old infielder has two more seasons and $24.6 million left on his six-year contract, and a $3 million buyout for a $13.5 million team option in 2023.