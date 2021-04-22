USGA adds qualifying site to SC
FAR HILLS, N.J. — The USGA will have a final qualifying site in South Carolina to account for a new tournament that replaces the RBC Canadian Open.
The addition of Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island brings the total number of final qualifying sites to 10 in the United States, along with a site in Japan and Canada. Final qualifying is June 7, with the exception of qualifiers in Texas and Japan, which will be May 24.
The deadline to enter was Wednesday, and the USGA said it accepted 9,069 entries. It was the ninth straight time at least 9,000 people entered the U.S. Open.
Willie Mays awarded lifetime achievement
NEW YORK — Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.
The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored Thursday with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made “significant contributions to the national game.”
Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.
UNC men’s hoops adds transfer Manek
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has added Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek.
The school announced Thursday that the 6-foot-9 graduate is joining the Tar Heels after spending the past four seasons as a Sooners starter under now-retired coach Lon Kruger.
Manek provides the Tar Heels with an experienced big man who can step outside to stretch defenses. Manek averaged in double figures each year for Oklahoma, peaking at 14.4 points in 2020 before averaging 10.8 points last year.
Longhorn Band required to play school song
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has announced that its traditional marching and pep bands will be required to play “The Eyes of Texas” when they return to performing, but a new band will also be created that won’t play the school song with racist elements in its past.
The move was sharply criticized by the state chapter of the NAACP and it comes nearly two months after school President Jay Hartzell said no student or athlete would be required to sing the song that has been mired in controversy.
A group of Texas athletes and students last summer called for the song to be dropped amid racial injustice protests after the killing of George Floyd.
Seahawks re-sign Geno Smith
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have brought back quarterback Geno Smith to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson.
Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle on Thursday to stay in the role he’s held for the past two seasons with the Seahawks.
Smith has appeared in just one game with Seattle, completing four of five passes for 33 yards in last year’s blowout win over the New York Jets.