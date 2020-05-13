USC’s Wilson named first team All-SEC
South Carolina men’s golf senior Jamie Wilson was one of eight golfers named first team All-SEC, as the league office announced its annual golf awards on Wednesday. It’s the first all-conference recognition for the four-year starter out of Mount Pleasant.
This marks another accolade to add to Wilson’s list of honors for his on-course performance this season. He was recently named PING Honorable Mention All-America and also earned a spot on the PING All-Southeast Region Team.
Wilson led the Gamecocks in scoring average (70.86), rounds of par or better (14) and top-20 finishes (5) during the shortened 2019-20 campaign. He finished in the top-10 three times in seven starts.
Wilson tied for fourth at the J.T. Poston Invitational back in the fall after logging a career-best round of 203 (-10). He shot 64 (-7) in the second round, which tied for the fourth lowest 18-hole score in program history, and helped the team break the 54-hole, school scoring record at 806 (-46).
NCAA delays date for NBA draft entrants to return
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA is pushing back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school, though it will wait to set a new date.
The deadline was June 3, which would’ve come 10 days after the completion of the NBA scouting combine. But with the combine postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement Wednesday that college sports’ governing body won’t set a new deadline until the NBA has determined its revised timeline for the predraft process.
McMahon defends firing Luck before XFL shutdown
HARTFORD, Conn. — Lawyers for XFL owner Vince McMahon argued in court filings Wednesday that the wrestling magnet was justified in firing league CEO Oliver Luck last month just before the football operation shut down.
Luck filed a federal lawsuit last month over his April 9 termination, alleging McMahon breached their contract. The father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a longtime football executive, is seeking $23.8 million, a figure released in court documents Wednesday.
Attorneys for McMahon, the chief executive of Connecticut-based WWE, which backed the new league, argued that Luck was fired for cause, in part because he failed to devote all of his business time to his XFL duties.
NBA switching to basketballs made by Wilson next year
NEW YORK — Wilson will begin manufacturing game balls for the NBA again starting with the 2021-22 season.
Next season will be Spalding’s 37th and final season in that role for the NBA. Wilson, the NBA’s original manufacturer, will also provide game balls for the WNBA, the G League and, when it begins, the Basketball Africa League.
Leather used for the basketballs will continue to come from the same provider, and the new balls will keep the same eight-panel configuration and performance specifications as the ones currently used. NBA players will also have a role in approving, developing and refining the new ball, the league said.
Georgetown guard McClung enters transfer portal
WASHINGTON — Georgetown guard Mac McClung plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal so he can switch schools after taking his name out of consideration for the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-2 McClung’s departure follows the transfers of four other Georgetown men’s basketball players during last season.
McClung said in late March he would make himself available for the draft but was going to maintain his eligibility so he could return to college if that’s what he opted to do.