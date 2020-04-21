USC’s Roussin-Bouchard named All-American
COLUMBIA — The honors continue to roll in for South Carolina women’s golf freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, this time earning a spot on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association First Team All-American squad, WGCA officials announced on Tuesday.
The French phenom made waves all year for the Gamecocks, finishing her season with the best scoring average for a freshman in program history (71.27). Roussin-Bouchard shattered multiple records at the Windy City Collegiate Classic, notching the lowest freshman 54-hole score (205) and the lowest 18-hole score (65) on her way to medalist honors for the tournament.
Her 71.27 season scoring average is the second lowest in team history, just behind Ainhoa Olarra’s 71.00 from the 2017-18 season.
In addition to her first-place finish at the Windy City Collegiate Classic, Roussin-Bouchard tied for third at the Landfall Tradition and took third place at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational, giving her three top-three finishes, and four top-10 finishes with her 10th place finish at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.
Buccaneers trade for Rob Gronkowski
TAMPA, Fla. — Four-time All Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Tom Brady.
The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday that pending completion of a physical Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots.
A proposed trade that needs to be finalized before this week’s NFL draft reportedly would bring Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round selection.
Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. — Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won’t get you anything when you’re caught working out in a park that is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.
Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he’s renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.
Djokovic might reconsider vaccination stance
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic has reiterated he is against taking an anti-coronavirus vaccination if it becomes mandatory to travel once the pandemic subsides, but says he’s open to changing his mind.
The top-ranked Djokovic said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, ’’Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel.
A vaccine hasn’t been made yet, but some such as Amelie Mauresmo have said the world tennis tours shouldn’t restart until there is one.
Tokyo Olympics, IOC face conflict
TOKYO — An open conflict broke out between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC on Tuesday over who will pay for the unprecedented year-long postponement.
Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said the organizing committee asked the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee to remove a comment from its website suggesting that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed that Japan would shoulder most of the postponement costs.
Media reports in Japan estimate the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic will cost $2 billion to $6 billion. Neither side has given an official estimate, but Tokyo CEO Toshiro Muto has called the postponement costs “massive.”
MLB can make pay cuts starting May 1
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1.
Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games because of the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.