USC’s Harris named SEC Female Athlete of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina women’s basketball’s Tyasha Harris was named the 2019-20 SEC Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday. She is the second Gamecock in the last three seasons to claim the award and the fourth since the inception of the award in 1976. LSU’s Joe Burrow was named SEC Male Athlete of the Year for 2019-20.
A First-Team All-SEC selection, consensus All-American and winner of The Dawn Staley Award, Harris capped her career with a career-high 12.0 points per game to go with her SEC-best 5.7 assist average, which ranked 12th in the nation.
USC men’s hoops adds Will Bailey as assistant
COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced Wednesday the hiring of Will Bailey as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks. Bailey arrives in Columbia after spending the past four seasons in the same position at Saint Louis.
A Chicago native, Bailey has served as an assistant at SLU, La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine and Chicago State and has over 15 years of experience at the Division I level.
Source: MLB makes fourth proposal to union
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has made a fourth proposal to the players’ union aimed at starting the pandemic-delayed season, a person with knowledge of the proposal said Wednesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
The union has made two proposals to start the season, and the sides remain about $1 billion apart in guaranteed salary.
Serena Williams says she’ll play in US Open
NEW YORK — Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open.
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association’s tournament presentation Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times.
The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.
The U.S. Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season. It will take place without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, making it be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.
UNLV removes Hey Reb! statue after student groups complain
LAS VEGAS — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has removed a statue of its “Hey Reb!” mascot from in front of its alumni center following outcry from student groups, including the Native American Student Association.
The bronze statue of a man with a huge mustache and his hands on his waist was in front of the Tam Alumni Center and is expected to be returned to its donors.
Cavs’ Kevin Love will receive Arthur Ashe award
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health.
Love, whose openness about his life-long battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles.
Named in honor of the tennis champion, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play and impact the world in indelible ways.”
Mavs owner Cuban to host business show
NEW YORK — Mark Cuban is ready to talk business — or whatever else his radio listeners want to discuss.
The outspoken Dallas Mavericks owner will host specials on SiriusXM’s Business Radio on the next two Thursdays, speaking about business issues and answering questions from callers.
“Ask Me Anything with Mark Cuban” will air on June 18 and 25 from 5-6 p.m. on Channel 132.
Listeners can call 844-942-7866 at 5 p.m.