USC’s Harris, Enagbare named AP All-SEC
The University of South Carolina football team had a pair of members on the Associated Press All-SEC teams, which were released Wednesday. Sophomore running back Kevin Harris was a first-team selection while junior defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare earned second-team honors.
Harris was named to the All-SEC second team by the league’s 14 coaches Tuesday. He is the first Gamecock to earn All-SEC first team honors by the AP since Deebo Samuel in 2018 and the first running back since Marcus Lattimore in 2010.
Enagbare was named to the All-SEC first team by the coaches Tuesday.
Panthers’ McCaffrey, Burns likely out Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both players are doubtful after missing practice Wednesday. Cornerback Troy Pride (hip) is also doubtful and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) missed practice.
Haskins fined, removed as team captain
Dwayne Haskins was handed a hefty fine Wednesday for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go.
The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Coach Ron Rivera said Haskins was stripped of his captaincy and bristled at a continued line of questions about the 2019 first-round pick who he benched and demoted to third-string earlier this season.
Georgia’s Crean hires Curry to staff
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Detroit Pistons and Florida Atlantic coach Michael Curry has joined Georgia coach Tom Crean’s staff.
Crean on Wednesday named Curry, who played in the NBA for 11 seasons, as the Bulldogs’ player development assistant. Crean also added Tim Dather as director of basketball strategy.
Curry, 52, was 39-43 as the Pistons coach in 2008-09. He was 39-84 at Florida Atlantic from 2014-18.