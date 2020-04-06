South Carolina women's basketball freshman Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Starting Five as the winner of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Association announced today on ESPN's SportsCenter. Boston is the second Gamecock to win the award in its three years in existence.
The consensus National Freshman of the Year and a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Boston was the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and grabbed a spot on the All-SEC First Team. She joined South Carolina's Alaina Coates as the only league Freshmen of the Year to also capture another of the league's top individual awards. The 6-foot-5 forward was also a Second-Team All-America choice of the AP and the USBWA.
Boston this season became the first in Division I women's basketball history to post a triple-double in her first career game. She went on to break four South Carolina freshman season records and four program freshman single-game records. Her 10 blocks in that season opener tied the overall Gamecock record and her 86 on the season were the fourth most by any Gamecock in program history.
Brady, Watt, Peterson on All-Decade Team
Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Adrian Peterson are among eight unanimous selections to the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team announced Monday by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Also chosen on every ballot of the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee are Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker. All but tackle Thomas and guard Yanda are active.
The 55-member team is comprised only of players who made an AP All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19. Four of the unanimous players — Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker — won Super Bowls during the decade.
Liverpool reverses furlough plan
Apologizing to its own fans, Liverpool on Monday reversed a decision to apply its furloughed non-playing staff for the British government's job retention scheme during the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the scheme implemented to help businesses survive the national lockdown, staff can be put on furlough and receive 80% of their salaries from the government, up to a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,000) a month.
Liverpool’s about-turn came after two days of fans and former players of the European champion expressing unhappiness with its furloughing plans.
European Tour events called off
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Two more golf events on the European Tour were called off Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring there will be no play until the end of June at the earliest.
The Trophée Hassan II — scheduled to be played in Morocco from June 4-7 — was postponed, while the following week’s Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Stockholm was canceled and will now be played in 2021.
Eleven tour events have been either postponed or canceled because of the virus outbreak, stretching back to the Kenya Open on March 15.
Hall of Famer Mitchell dies at 84
WASHINGTON — Bobby Mitchell, the speedy Hall of Famer who became the Washington Redskins' first black player, has died. He was 84.
Mitchell split his career with the Cleveland Browns and Redskins and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame said Sunday night that Mitchell's family said he died in the afternoon but didn't provide any other details.
When Mitchell joined the Redskins in 1962, they became the last NFL team to integrate. After playing his first four seasons in Cleveland, he spent seven more with Washington and retired with the second-most combined offensive yards.