USC basketball paused because of COVID
The South Carolina women’s basketball team has paused all team activities after the results of Wednesday’s COVID-19 testing. The pause is as a result of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining. Thursday’s game against Georgia was canceled.
No makeup date has been determined for Thursday’s game. South Carolina’s next game is scheduled for Sunday against Kentucky.
The men’s basketball program also paused team activities because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining within the USC program.
The Gamecocks’ game Saturday against Ole Miss has been postponed. A makeup date has not been determined.
Auburn hires former USC assistants
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn’s Bryan Harsin hired former head coaches as his coordinators on Thursday, bringing in Mike Bobo to run the offense and Derek Mason to lead the defense.
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Browns
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield hasn’t thrown a football in four days. The Browns haven’t practiced this week.
For the second straight day, the team’s headquarters and training facility stayed closed due to a COVID-19 flare-up that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh and wreaked havoc on the Browns’ preparations.