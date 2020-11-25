COLUMBIA — Zia Cooke was so excited to get to play again that she could barely sleep. She and her teammates with top-ranked South Carolina picked up where they left off in a runaway victory to start the fragile season.
Victaria Saxton had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Cooke scored 18 points as the Gamecocks overwhelmed Charleston 119-38 on Wednesday for their 27th straight win.
Cooke was worried her team might not get to play at all as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect college sports as it did last spring, when SEC champion South Carolina missed out on a chance at a national title.
“I had huge worries about that,” she said.
The Gamecocks had no worries about their basketball, though.
South Carolina had seven players score in double figures and four had double-doubles, including Aliyah Boston with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Clemson men defeat Mississippi StateClemson’s men’s basketball team defeated Mississippi State 53-42 Wednesday night in the Tigers’ season opener at Titan Fieldhouse in Melbourne, Florida.
Freshman PJ Hall had 10 points and seven rebounds in his Clemson debut. Al-Amir Dawes also had 10 points for the Tigers.
Clemson will move on in the Space Coast Challenge to face Purdue at 8:30 p.m. today.
Clemson women defeat FurmanCLEMSON — Opening the 2020-21 season with a commanding victory, Clemson defeated Furman 83-43 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday. Gabby Elliott, Weronika Hipp and Delicia Washington showed out and scored in double figures in their Tiger debuts. Closing out the game on a 20-0 run, the Tigers ran away with their season-opening win, dominating the Paladins from start to finish.
Clemson (1-0) shot 49.2 percent overall, and Furman (0-1) was limited to a shooting percentage of 28.3. The Tigers connected on 7-of-18 shots from beyond the arc and racked up 28 points off the Paladins’ 21 turnovers. Clemson outrebounded Furman 43-36 and recorded 38 points in the paint and 28 points off the bench.
After sitting out last season as a transfer, Washington fared well in her first Tiger performance, going 6-of-8 from the field and finishing with 14 points and three rebounds.
USC men’s game against Coker canceledThe South Carolina men’s basketball team’s home game against Coker, set for Wednesday evening, was canceled Wednesday afternoon after a delayed delivery of Coker’s COVID-19 resting results in advance of the game.
The Gamecocks will move on to face Liberty on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.