Shane Beamer rolled out the garnet carpet for 13 official visitors over the weekend.
This was the first of two major recruiting weekends for the Gamecocks this month. The second one comes June 24. Here is the list of targets who visited the Gamecocks over the weekend: At least two of the visitors (as of Sunday afternoon) gave Beamer verbal commitments based on Beamer’s two “Welcome Home” tweets that indicate a commitment was made and accepted. The players had not gone public as of Sunday afternoon.
Kelton Henderson ATH; Jaybron Harvey DE; Desmond Umeozulu DE; Kelby Collins DE; Oluwatosin Babalade OT; Dylan Lonergan QB; Dontavius Braswell RB; Jalon Kilgore SAF; Braylon Johnson SAF; Cameron Upshaw SAF; Connor Cox TE; Carmelo Taylor WR.
Babalade (6-5 296), of Hyattsville, MD, comes from famed Dematha High School, alma mater of Gamecock running back Marshawn Lloyd. This was his second visit to USC. He also was in for the weekend of the spring game.
Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins have kept up their recruiting efforts with Babalade, and those efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
“Them reaching out to me means a lot,” Babalade said. “They’ve just been boosting my confidence, telling me I can do it. There’s times I doubt myself, but they’ve been in my corner helping me out.”
Babalade also has taken an official visit to North Carolina. He is scheduled to visit Ohio State and Rutgers the next two weekends, and he also plans to visit Maryland. The Gamecocks sit in a good place with the big tackle.
“They are definitely on the top,” Babalade said. “It’s a great, amazing vibe since one of my friends (SAF Zahbari Sandy) just committed there. As for when a decision might come about, Babalade is thinking sooner rather than later. “I was thinking about waiting until August, but it’s going to be soon. I can feel it.”
Upshaw (6-3 185) of Perry, FL, was in for his second detailed look at the program. He also made an unofficial visit with his parents in late January. Upshaw has narrowed his focus to USC, Maryland, Arkansas, Nebraska and Florida State. Two from that group are at the top of his list.
“It’s between them (USC) and Maryland, they are tied for number one,” Upshaw said. “It’s because of how hard the (USC) coaches have been recruiting me and the plan they have for me when I get there. Not just football, they plan to make me a big time SEC safety, but outside of football, they plan on building as a man to where I can succeed in life after football.”
USC secondary coach Torrian Gray has been the front man for the Gamecocks in the recruiting of Upshaw. But Beamer has stepped up his involvement, and that has impressed Upshaw.
“They are recruiting me hard. Since they offered me, they have been recruiting me hard,” Upshaw said. “Recently, they got Coach Beamer to step in on recruiting me, so he’s been recruiting me. He told me he liked the way I played the game and can’t wait to get me up there. That really stood out to me. You got the head coach recruiting you, that’s big.”
Upshaw is scheduled for official visits to Arkansas and Maryland the next two weekends. He also plans an unofficial visit to Florida State on June 16. He said official visits to Nebraska and Florida State could take place during the season, though as of now, he plans to announce his commitment Aug. 26 prior to his team’s first big home game.
Taylor is the 5A 100-meter and 200-meter state champion in Virginia. USC receivers coach Justin Stepp has Taylor’s head football coach to thank for getting the recruiting ball rolling.
“My coach sent them my film, and they liked my film and started coming to the school,” Taylor said. “They started reaching out to me and we started having conversations and started to build a bond. Coach Stepp likes my speed and route running.”
USC is the lone SEC offer for Taylor at this point, and he was thrilled to get it. “It meant a lot to me,” Taylor said.
“It got me really excited and got me to really focus in the classroom. And I’ve been training really hard in general.”
That offer put the Gamecocks right in the middle of the battle for Taylor, right along with his hometown school, which he visited unofficially Thursday.
“Definitely in the top two with Virginia Tech,” Taylor said. Taylor said in choosing a school, there’s simply one important factor that will stand out the most to him. “The bond,” he said. Taylor also has an official visit set with Penn State for June 24.
Clemson’s major recruiting weekend of the month the weekend of June 3 led to several commitment for the Tigers during the week, and two more visitors from the weekend are set to announce commitment decisions this week.
SAF Kylen Webb (6-1 180) of Sarasota, FL, chose the Tigers over Florida State, Wake Forest and UCF. The official visit was his second to Clemson. He came in for an unofficial visit in March with his dad, but he brought his mom in last weekend to see if she saw for him at Clemson what he saw. And she did.
“Originally, me, my dad, and my brother had gone up in March when I got the offer. And even though I was the only recruit there, I really loved it,” Webb said. “And I said I’ve got to get my mom to go with me and see this for herself, because I want her to be a part of it. So, in my head, I’m thinking this could be potentially it, but I have other visits planned for every weekend of June. So, in my head, I’m thinking I’m going to go to Clemson, I’m going to get my mom to see it, and then we’re going to go to our other official visits and come to a decision.”
Those other official visits, however, have been canceled because Webb and his mother heard everything they wanted to hear from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
“He introduced and talked about the incredible staff, the incredible men he had, and then even the players that he knew personally,” Webb said. “He really cares about his players and how he offers all his players a chance to come back. He has alumni on the coaching staff, everything just from the activities, the atmosphere, the school education, all of it, just really struck me. And I knew that’s where I want to be and that’s where I committed to, and that was home.”
There also was the Christian factor that came into play for Webb. He and his family are strong in their faith, and they saw the same from Swinney and others at Clemson.
“My parents, we all are very religious. My dad is pastor. We have our own church and Dabo was explaining how religion is really a big factor at the school and how he’s a Christian man, putting God first,” Webb said. “That really struck my parents to see how he really talked about his players, knew each of their backgrounds individually and everything to show the relationship he has with them and also the education side all just came together. My parents said this is the school where I need to be.”
Webb is one of those football players identified in the recruiting world as an athlete because he can play multiple positions. He plays running back and safety for his high school. Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn claimed him as his own once he got the news of the commitment. “He was happy,” Webb said. “He was kind of shocked that I canceled all my other visits, and I committed so early. And he texted me today, too, saying it really made him happy that I believe in him and Clemson and what the school has offered for me.” On defensive last season Webb totaled 19 tackles with two interceptions, and on offense he rushed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns.
WR Noble Johnson (6-3 205) of Rockwall, TX picked the Tigers over his other finalists Louisville, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. His visit was actually an unofficial one and he plans to return for his official visit the last weekend of September. Receivers coach Tyler Grisham led Clemson’s recruiting effort with head coach Dabo Swinney adding his usual input. “What I like about them the most is the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “They are all very animated. There’s a lot of energy and not a lot of toxicity in the room. I also liked the facilities and the Life After Football program.” Johnson said in talking with Grisham and Swinney, he got a good idea of how they will use him in the offense. “They said I would be the boundary receiver,” Johnson said. “Coach Grisham told my trainer that I’m more polished than half the receiver room. They really like me. I bring a lot to the table. My speed, physicality, my route running, how fast I get in and out of breaks, my intensity, my football IQ and I can read defenses. I really check everything off. I feel like Clemson is a place where I can dominate the most.” Johnson also held offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Baylor, Southern Cal, TCU, Washington and Texas Tech. Last season he caught 49 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also committed to play in this season’s Under Armour All-American Game.
OT Ian Reed (6-5 310) of Austin, TX also visited Clemson in April for the spring game, and that’s when he picked up his offer. Reed took an official visit to Tennessee at the end of May, and he had other June official visits scheduled with Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas. He was also going to work in an unofficial visit to Alabama. “It was unbelievable, and what stood out to me was how special Clemson felt in my heart, and after taking a couple visits there I knew in my heart it was home,” Reed said. First year offensive line coach Thomas Austin made Reed one of his early recruiting targets and the two built a very strong relationship during the recruiting process. “I told Coach Austin first and he was freaking pumped. To be his first offensive line commit feels amazing,” Reed said. “He’s such a great guy. Even though he’s a first-time coach, he knows what he’s doing. He brings the family approach to it as well. He thinks I’m very good and have a high upside in college football. He said I could possibly go far in the NFL. He loves the skill set that I have. The system that I run in high school is similar to Clemson’s, and he likes that as well. He thinks I have some God-given talent.” Committing to Clemson is sort of a childhood dream for Reed. He said Clemson was the first team he ever watched on television in a game, and he was hooked on the Tigers from that point. “I actually just watched a random game, and I didn’t know anything about football,” Reed said. “It was back when I was in the third grade or something like that. I watched the Clemson-South Carolina game and I just saw the orange and white and it just looked amazing. The culture of what Dabo (Swinney) and the coaches and the people at Clemson have created, they want to make succeed in life through faith and school and to develop you.” Another offensive tackle target who was in for the official visit weekend, Zechariah Owens, has set July 4th for his commitment announcement.
TE Olsen Henry (6-4 210) of Naples, FL chose the Tigers from a short list that included USC, Minnesota, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Duke. He was scheduled for an official visit to Minnesota on June 17th. He also picked up a recent offer from Ohio State. The Tigers see Henry as a receiving tight end who can get down the field and make catches. Last season he had 61 receptions for 1053 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also played some defensive end and totaled 20 tackles and four sacks.
CB Avieon Terrell (6-0 170) will be following in his brother’s footsteps. CB AJ Terrell had an outstanding three-year career with Clemson and became a first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons. Clemson wasted little time identifying Avieon as a prime prospect. Dabo Swinney and Mike Reed offered him as a freshman in 2020 after seeing him plenty in their camps. They figured he’d develop along the lines of his brother, and that appears to be the case. “It felt great because Clemson is my dream school,” Terrell said at the time of his offer. “That is where my brother went. Trevor Lawrence got his going into his junior year and Deshaun Watson got his going into his tenth-grade year, so I am like the only one in Clemson history to get that offer. And when I went to the Clemson camp, I was the only 8th grader going against high school players and locking them down. So, I brought that to the eyes of the coaches.” Avieon also said at the time that while having had a famous brother play for Clemson, his offer from the Tigers stands out on its own, though he knows some will call it a gift. “Some people might think I only got the offer because of my brother,” he said. “That is what they will say. But people need to go look at my film. I know there are people that think that, but I work. I earned a lot of things and not everything is because of my brother.” After getting that offer in 2020 and going thru the recruiting process where he narrowed his decision to Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan State, Avieon was clear back then what his path would be. “Clemson already feels like home. Clemson felt like home for my brother,” he said. “And even if he didn’t go to Clemson, that would be my dream school. It was dream school before he went there.”
Clemson 2023 commitments:
* Avieon Terrell CB 6-0 170 Atlanta
* Branden Strozier CB 6-2 175 Alpharetta, GA
* David Ojiegbe DE 6-3 235 Washington, DC
* Ian Reed OT 6-5 310 Austin, TX
* Christopher Vizzina QB 6-4 207 Birmingham
* Kylen Webb SAF 6-1 180 Sarasota, FL
* Olsen Henry TE 6-4 210 Naples, FL
* Nathaniel Joseph WR 5-8 170 Miami
* Noble Johnson WR 6-3 205 Rockwall, TX
Clemson target LB Jamal Anderson set his commitment announcement for Monday. He visited Clemson last weekend and Utah during the week. His dad, the former Falcons star, played at Utah. Michigan State and Penn State have also been on his short list.
Clemson target TE Markus Dixon set Tuesday for his commitment announcement. He visited Clemson the first weekend of the month and that was his only official visit. The others on his short list have been Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Miami. Dixon said he enjoyed everything head coach Dabo Swinney and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson laid out for him on his first ever visit to Clemson which included a visit to the lake, a tour of campus and facilities, meetings with coaches and players and a final dinner and a game of hoops at the Swinney home. “I think Clemson by far has a foot in the next direction of athletics and academics,” Dixon said. “Really outstanding school and nothing but a good environment. I’ll say this. Everybody at Coach Swinney’s house was just enjoying their time.” Dixon said Richardson showed him how he would fit into their offense scheme, and he got a clear message from the coach about how he feels about him. “They are definitely looking for somebody with my abilities,” Dixon said. “Utilizing me would be great for their offense.” Dixon said the visit definitely put Clemson in a great spot with him as he thinks about his final plans. “They are very, very high on my list,” Dixon said. “Just an outstanding program and they are making a huge impact on my recruiting.”
SAF Rob Billings (6-1 185) of Alpharetta, GA made his official visit to Clemson two weekends back. It was his second visit with the Tigers this year following an unofficial visit in early March. His mother joined him on the visit, and Billings did everything from kayaking on Lake Hartwell, to playing Madden at the apartment of Nate Wiggins, to touring downtown with player-hosts RJ Mickens and Tyler Venables, to having dinner and playing basketball at the house of head coach Dabo Swinney. “Pretty big, very special,” Billings said. “He played basketball with us, so that was pretty cool. He can shoot really well. Not many head coaches take the time to sit down and talk to you, and he really took his time out of his day to talk to us about the program and what they can provide, what they have to offer for us. He’s a pretty fun guy. He and his wife are very good people. Everybody on the staff was really good people.” Billings also noted that in meeting the coaching staff and support staff, many of them played at Clemson for Swinney, and he later took care of them by giving them jobs. “When I graduate from Clemson, if I go there, I can come back on the staff and maybe get a job, because he really likes his former players to stay at Clemson,” Billings said. “Coach Swinney really stresses the importance of getting your degree and having a good education. Football has to come to an end one day, so after football you’re going to have a good degree and you’re going to take care of yourself and your family. He stressed that a lot.” Billings also spent some extended time with safeties coach Mickey Conn, and that, too, was a beneficial part of his weekend. “I watched some film with him, and he went over some coverages and some of the stuff in the playbook,” Billings said. “He said I need to watch film to be a smart player to get on the field a little bit earlier. I really enjoyed my time down at Clemson.” Billings recently trimmed his list to Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Oregon. The weekend with the Tigers certainly improved their chances with him. “They are definitely a top school in my recruitment,” Billings said. “Ever since they offered me, they’ve been recruiting me pretty hard, calling me consistently, hitting me up and just being in touch to see how everything is going. If I were to drop a top three, I think they would be in it. I’m still taking more visits to see more schools and see what they have to offer.” Billings pointed out that he doesn’t plan to make a decision until a few games into his season, even though there’s the natural urge to rush to a commitment following a visit to a school. “After a visit, you feel like oh yeah, this might be the place,” Billings said. “But that’s just off pure excitement. I’m pretty sure another school would be like that (the Clemson visit). Let me cool down a little bit and see how I feel about things and go from there.” Billings said he’s in the process of lining up other visits and he’s talking primarily with Florida State, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Michigan.
Here’s a list of some Clemson and USC targets who were scheduled for official visits to other schools over the weekend:
* Auburn Hunter Osborne DE (Clemson)
* Auburn Keldric Faulk DE (Clemson)
* Auburn Dee Crayton LB (Clemson)
* Auburn DJ Chester OT USC)
* Florida Peter Woods DT (Clemson)
* Florida TJ Searcy DT (Clemson)
* Georgia Jamaal Jarrett DT (Clemson)
* Georgia Pup Howard LB (USC)
* Georgia Tyler Williams WR (Both)
* Georgia (Unofficial) Stephiylan Green DT (Clemson)
* LSU Darron Reed DT (Clemson)
* Maryland Jaden Robinson LB (USC)
* Maryland Davion Dozier WR (USC)
* Miami Connor Lew OC (Clemson)
* Miami Jackson Carver TE (Clemson)
* Michigan Paul Mubenga OG (USC)
* Michigan State Jordan Hall LB (USC)
* North Carolina Markee Anderson OT (Both)
* North Carolina DJ Geth OT (USC)
* Notre Dame Monroe Freeling OT Clemson)
* Notre Dame Ronan Hanafin WR (Clemson)
* Oklahoma Colton Vasek DE (Clemson)
* Ole Miss Ahmad Brown FS (Both)
* Penn State Jordan Hall DT (USC)
* Penn State Treyaun Webb RB (USC)
* Penn State Dakaari Nelson SAF (USC)
* Tennessee Jalen Smith LB (USC)
* Texas A&M Harris Sewell OG (Clemson)
WR Tyler Williams of Lakeland, FL has set an official visit with USC for June 14th he told 247Sports. He took an official to Clemson June 3rd and visited Georgia over the weekend. He will see Texas A&M on the 24th and Ole Miss in September.
Clemson target LB Tony Rojas cancelled a visit to Miami for this past weekend. He was at Clemson June 3rd.
DE AJ Hoffler (6-5 245) of Atlanta took his first official visit to Clemson June 3rd. He was joined by his parents and grandparents, but it was time spent with his peers that made the biggest impression. “I would say hanging out with all of the players, both the recruits and the players on the actual team,” Hoffler said of the trip. “That was probably the highlight of my visit because I got to bond with them and stuff. My host was Myles Murphy, but I hung out with pretty much the whole defensive line. They are cool. One of the coaches said that me and Myles have the same personality.” Clemson is losing senior defensive ends KJ Henry, Justin Mascoll, and Xavier Thomas, and could lose Murphy if he has a big year. That leaves a smaller group of inexperienced players, including Zaire Patterson, Cade Denhoff, Kevin Swint, Greg Williams, and Jaheim Lawson. As a result, the message from the players to Hoffler was clear – come to Clemson if you want the chance to play early. “They felt like, especially because Clemson is losing a bunch of ends, that it would be good for me,” he said. “But they all told me to take my other visits and compare them to Clemson, and if Clemson is still number one for you after that, then go ahead and commit. Because they said that what you see is what you get at Clemson on a day-to-day basis. They were telling me to make sure to take the other visits, but if I really like Clemson to go ahead and commit.” Hall made his wishes perfectly clear. “He said I was one of his top guys and he really wants me to go there,” the Georgia native stated. “He loves my personality and the way I play football. That’s a bit of a factor (playing time), and I would consider that, playing as a freshman. That is something I am looking at.” Hoffler said a decision might come sooner rather than later. He also has had Ohio State high up on his list. “Right now, my timeline is August 9th, but it might change and be sometime in the next two months. Clemson is definitely at the top and they have a good shot.” Hoffler also has an official visit set to North Carolina on June 24th. Among his unofficial visits in recent months were USC, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida and Alabama. Last season, Hoffler totaled 52 tackles with 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
USC’s recruiting history in the city of Rock Hill is unmatched. Names like Sanford, Clowney, Gilmore, Holloman, Simpson and Dixon (x3) are just a few of the stars whose names have adorned the back of Gamecock uniforms dating to the 1970s. Another Rock Hill product, WR O’Mega Blake is a freshman wide receiver on the team. Beamer and secondary coach Torrian Gray offered yet another prospect from the city, CB Judge Collier (6-1 190) of Legion Collegiate. Collier was not a heavily recruited prospect prior to a camp appearance at USC in terms of offers. Wofford, Navy and Air Force comprised his list. Gray had checked on Collier at his school during the evaluation period, and Saturday he performed well enough in camp to earn his biggest offer to date. “I was ecstatic. That was big,” Collier said. “That was the first Power Five and the first SEC offer. Before that I had Wofford, Naval Academy and Air Force. To get a big SEC offer like that, that’s huge. I went out there in one-on-ones and covered some of the top guys they had out there at receiver and got a lot of reps. I did well in the drills. I had great measurables in the 40-time and broad jump. It was a good day all-around.” Collier said after the camp Beamer and Gray called him to the side and gave him a tour of the facilities. He, his parents and his cousin then went with Beamer to his office for a conversation and that’s when the offer was delivered. Collier said the coaches explained what they like about him and why he had an offer. “I’ve got range, I’m long, I performed well and have good ball-skills,” Collier said. “They said some of my best football is yet to come, so they like my potential and what I have to offer.” Once USC offered, others had to take notice, and Collier landed an offer from Boston College. He has not set any official visits, but he planned to return USC last Friday with his mother for an unofficial visit. Collier said with the offer the Gamecocks are in a strong spot with him. “Especially being from Rock Hill, a South Carolina offer, that’s big,” Collier said. “They are heavy in the picture right now.” At this point, Collier said he does not have a timeline on a commitment decision.
USC quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield worked with top 2024 QB targets Jayden Bradford of Chapin and IMG Academy and Dante Reno of Windsor, CT in camp late in the week. Bradford then went to Texas on Friday while Reno went up to Clemson Saturday. He was at Florida earlier in the week. Satterfield offered Bradford in early September, and then he went on to have a sensational sophomore season for Chapin passing for 2028 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushing for 367 yards and 5 touchdowns. Bradford made a couple of unofficial visits to USC earlier in the year including for the spring game and was happy to get the chance to perform in front of the coaches again. “It was a lot of fun just getting coached by Satt and Coach (Nick) Coleman and getting to talk with Beamer was a lot of fun,” Bradford said. “We were out there working. He helped me with my base, just getting wider with my base and just getting more consistent with my throw, Coach Satt. So, it was fun to get coached up by them and I had a great time out there competing.” It’s been a minute since Satterfield last saw Bradford in action because in January he enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. So, Thursday’s workout gave Satterfield the opportunity to gauge how much Bradford had improved. “He said I’m a lot more technically sound,” Bradford said. “I’m a lot better with my drops. I’m a lot quicker in my drops. My release has always been good, but he said my release is a lot more consistent and faster and the ball spins off my hand a little bit better than it did last year, which is always a plus.” Bradford said he and Beamer got the chance to chat Thursday and the message remains crystal clear about how the Gamecock coach feels about him. “He was just telling me that they are really interested in me obviously and he was really happy that I came up and took the time out,” Bradford said. “I really appreciate Coach Beamer and everybody there that showed me some love today that I talked to. I really enjoyed being there. Everybody was super hospitable. It was just a great time to be there and hang out with everybody and throw the football around.” Bradford also holds offers from Louisville, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Missouri, NC State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Georgia State. He hasn’t cut his list but when that time comes the Gamecocks will have a spot.” They are definitely in my top schools, if not my top school,” Bradford said. “I love going there every time. They make you feel great every time. I enjoy my visits. My family always does. My dad always has a great time. He knows some people on the staff there. He loves going there. We all love going there, and they are definitely one of my top schools.” This camp season Bradford has also been to Georgia and LSU. He might visit Baylor on the 18th, and he plans to visit Louisville June 21st. Along with USC, Bradford said the top schools with him right now are Penn State, Louisville and Missouri, and also wants to get to Missouri for a visit.
Camden DT Xzavier McLeod has been a frequent visitor to USC including the spring game in April. He was also on campus Friday to watch some teammates perform in camp. Because he’s been around the Gamecocks so much, and he’s not being recruited by Clemson, it’s been assumed by some McLeod would eventually commit to the Gamecocks. But as his recruiting profile has expanded to national status, and he’s taken more trips out of state, McLeod said Wednesday night his perspective on things has changed. “More in the process I feel like, to be honest, I want to leave home more often now, because I want something better, but I’m not kicking them out,” McLeod said. “I mean, they are the home school. There is the chance I could go, but I have the possibility to leave home.” That latest possibility is Texas. McLeod visited Austin weekend before last on the backend of a Texas two-stop that also included Texas A&M. He had already been offered by the Aggies and Wednesday he landed one from the Longhorns. “They both were great,” McLeod said. “The state is very huge, something I hadn’t figured out until I came to it. I got to meet both of the head coaches and both of the defensive line coaches. By what I’ve seen so far, they are pretty good. At both schools, I felt at home, I felt really good. I’ve already told some people that I’m doing an official at A&M, but I’m not too sure right now with Texas. I’ll be back at Texas on the 23rd of this month to workout with the coach. They offered. I like both schools. I felt like I was at home at each one.” On that next trip to Texas, after the Austin stop, McLeod said he would spend the rest of the week in College Station. McLeod has one official visit set, to LSU June 16th, and he’s also planning to set one with Texas A&M. He’s undecided on the other three. As for a possible official visit with the Gamecocks? “Probably not, no,” McLeod said. “The reason why is because I already know what South Carolina has to offer. I’ve been there multiple times and I feel like nothing is going to change how I feel.” McLeod added that he’s still in contact with Gamecocks. “They quieted down a little bit, but I’m still hearing the same thing though,” McLeod said. “Still keeping in touch with the coaches. It’s still the same level, still the same feeling they have for me.” McLeod said the others from his short list he’s still looking strongly at are Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. He’s visited each of those unofficially except for Michigan. McLeod said he does not have a timeline for making his decision, but he does plan to name nis top six on June 29th. His current top ten are USC, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Florida State.
OG Paul Mubenga (6-4 280) of Buford, GA has taken official visits to North Carolina and Michigan. Next will come trips to Texas A&M and LSU. So, all of his remaining June weekends are taken. USC is the fifth school he plans to visit, and Mubenga definitely wants to see head coach Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins again after visiting for the spring game in April. “I’ve been hearing a lot from them. They are really showing me a lot of love,” Mubenga said. “Personally being recruited by Shane Beamer himself, talking on the phone with him, and with Coach Adkins as well.” Adkins, in particular, has made a great impression on Mubenga. “He’s doing a good job,” Mubenga said. “He told me how I would fit into the program pretty well. And based on how he sees me progressing as an interior lineman, since I’m young and still have some room to grow, my versatility will allow me to play any position inside. That’s what he likes about me and that’s why he recruited me to South Carolina.” Mubenga said no singular leader has emerged at this point. “Everybody has got a chance to get me,” Mubenga said. “Just whoever is going to show me the most academically, football-wise and just where I’ll be successful at the place where I will be at. That’s just some of the factors that’s going to help me make my decision, but everybody’s got a chance.” Mubenga said he’s eyeing late July or early August for his commitment decision.
DE Chandavian Bradley of Platte City, MO visited camped at USC Thursday and Friday. He was at Clemson earlier in the week.
DE Monteque Rhames of Sumter also got some work in at the USC camp at the end of the week.
USC made the top 10 with 2024 CB Ellis Robinson of IMG Academy. The others are Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Georgia and Florida.
USC is in the top six with LB Semaj Bridgeman of Philadelphia. The others are Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Rutgers and Michigan.
USC target RB Treyaun Webb has canceled an official visit to Tennessee. He was at Florida June 3rd and Penn State this past weekend. He is set to visit USC on the 24th.
USC target SAF Vicari Swain of Carrollton, GA was offered by Maryland. He was scheduled for an official visit to Vanderbilt earlier in the month and has USC down for June 24th. He’s also looking at Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.
Clemson target WR Ronan Hanafin was offered by Georgia.
LB Dee Crayton, who took an official to Clemson June 3rd, reportedly by Rivals postponed an official to Auburn for this past weekend for a return visit to Clemson.
CB Demitrius Bell of Chattanooga, who was offered by USC, committed to Michigan State.
DT Jamarrion Harkless (6-4 290) of Lexington, KY, who was recently offered by USC, committed to Illinois.
One-time USC target LB Jordan Hall of IMG Academy committed to Michigan State.
OT Layth Ghannam of Charleston, WV, who had a USC offer, committee to Virginia Tech.
2024 LB Dakyus Brinkley of Katy, TX, son of former USC star LB Jasper Brinkley, was offered by Texas A&M.
New USC offers
* OT Kamen Smith (6-5 280) of Wilkesboro, NC
* 2024 WR Brandon Rehmann (6-1 180) of Philadelphia
* 2024 SAF Brandon Jacob (6-2 170) of Orlando
* 2024 CB Karson Hobbs (6-1 180) of Cincinnati
* 2024 LB Bradley Shaw of Hoover, AL
* 2024 SAF Jarvis Boatwright (6-1 170) of Clearwater, FL
* 2024 TE Walter Matthews (6-7 250) of Hiram, GA.
* 2024 WR Zymarrion Lang (6-2 170) of Palmetto, FL
* 2024 ATH Tate Titshaw (5-11 200) of Roswell, GA
* 2024 ATH Fred Gaskin III (5-10 180) of Ocala, FL
* 2024 LB Devin Smith (6-3 225) of Brunswick, GA
* 2024 TE Martavious Collins (6-4 220) of Rome, GA
* 2025 TE/DE Elyiss Williams (6-8 220) of Folkston, GA
* 2025 CB Ivan Taylor (5-11 170) of Winter Garden, FL
* 2025 ATH Tarvos Alford II (6-2 204) of Port St. Lucie, FL.
* 2024 DE Malik Blocton (6-3 250) of Pike Road, AL
* 2025 DT Armondo Blount (6-3 230) of Fort Lauderdale
* 2026 ATH Devin Carter of Evans, GA
* 2026 WR/DB Andre Clarke Jr. of Richmond
New Clemson offers:
2024 DT Champ Thompson (6-3 280) of Norcross, GA
2024 CB Asaad Brown of Chesapeake, VA
2024 DT Omar White (6-3 307) of Leesburg, GA
2024 WR Alex Taylor of Greensboro, NC
WR Devin Hyatt of Columbia and IMG Academy visited Kentucky Thursday. He also was offered by Michigan State.
Dutch Fork RB Jarvis Green was offered by Georgia State.
Lower Richland WR Nate Branch was offered by ECU.
Gaffney LB Brayshawn Littlejohn (6-2 220) was offered by Colorado. He has 16 total offers at this point.
Camden DE Shymeik Jones (6-6 255) has picked up offers from Missouri, Florida State, Coastal Carolina, USF, Connecticut, Appalachian State and others in recent weeks.
Lakewood CB Brandon Cisse visited NC State last week and was offered. He also was offered by USF.
Airport WR Apollos Cook was offered by Duke.
SAF Travon West of Wren was offered by Memphis. He also visited Wake Forest last week.
2024 OT Kam Pringle of Woodland was at USC Friday for camp and took an unofficial visit to Clemson Saturday.
2025 QB Gavin Owens of Wren camped and visited at Alabama Wednesday and was at Kentucky for camp Sunday.
Basketball News:
6-1 Elijah Morgan will transfer to The Citadel from Notre Dame. In three seasons he played in 28 games with the Irish and totaled 22 points and 10 assists in his career.
USC women offered 2024 5-10 Imari Berry of Clarksville, TN.
Former USC commitment PG Bryce Lindsay was offered by Xavier.
Baseball News:
It’s rare that an athlete will transfer from Clemson to USC or vice-versa, but it has happened in the past. And it happened again last week when Clemson outfielder Dylan Brewer announced on Twitter that he will play next season for the Gamecocks. Brewer is a native of Latta who played three seasons for the Tigers under Monte Lee. He entered the Transfer Portal last week not long after Clemson parted ways with Lee. Brewer was a starter most of his career at Clemson thought he was in and out of the lineup in the latter part of this season. Brewer was a 32nd round draft pick by San Francisco in the summer of 2019 but opted for Clemson. He went on to play 111 games for the Tigers over the last three seasons, mostly in right field but occasionally in center and first base. The lefthanded hitter leaves Clemson with a career .212 batting average with 15 home runs and 61 runs batted in.
USC catcher Colin Burgess entered the Transfer Portal, and former Clemson catcher Jonathan French made a visit to USC Wednesday.
RHP Nick Proctor (5-10 190) announced a transfer from Cal to USC Thursday on his Twitter page. Proctor was strictly a reliever in four seasons with the Bears. He made 68 appearances and went 7-3 with 2 saves and a 4.88 ERA. He gave up 13 homers and walked 32 while striking out 106 in 90.1 innings pitched. Proctor is coming to USC as a grad student.