USC’s Harris wins Dawn Staley award
COLUMBIA — South Carolina point guard Tyasha Harris is this year’s recipient of the Dawn Staley award.
The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia made the announcement Friday. Harris became the second Gamecock, joining Tiffany Mitchell in 2013, to win in the eight seasons of the award. The award, named after the South Carolina coach and Philadelphia native, goes to the player in women’s basketball who best displays the qualities Staley demonstrated during her playing career.
Harris, a 5-foot-10 senior from Noblesville, Indiana, had her career-best scoring average at 12 points a game in leading South Carolina to a 32-1 record and a No. 1 finish in The Associated Press rankings.
Harris also became the first in South Carolina women’s basketball program history to finish with 700 or more assists in her career. She helped the Gamecocks to two Southeastern Conference regular-season titles, three tournament titles and the 2017 national championship in her four seasons.
National Spelling Bee called off
The Scripps National Spelling Bee won’t be held as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus, meaning years of preparation by some of the country’s top spellers could go for naught.
Scripps cited state and federal recommendations against large gatherings Friday as it canceled plans to hold the contest during the week of May 24. Scripps said it would try to reschedule for later this year but did not commit to a new date. It’s possible the bee won’t be held at all.
Georgia’s Edwards to enter NBA draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards announced his plans to enter the NBA draft on Friday.
Edwards’ spot in the next NBA draft was expected even before he played his first game for the Bulldogs. Edwards, from Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, was one of the nation’s top recruits last season. He has been regarded as one of the top draft prospects.
Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, led the nation’s freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game. He added 5.2 rebounds.
LPGA reschedules major to September
Amid a slew of postponements and cancellations in golf, the LPGA Tour announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year.
The ANA Inspiration, previously scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, California, now will be played Sept. 10-13. That date previously was for the Cambia Portland Classic, which will move back by one week.
It’s the first postponed golf tournament to announce a new date.
XFL cancels remainder of season
NEW YORK — The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.
Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”
UAB hires Andy Kennedy as coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB has hired former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to lead its basketball program.
The Blazers announced Kennedy’s return to his alma mater on Friday. A two-time Southeastern Conference coach of the year and the Rebels’ winningest coach, Kennedy remains the second-leading scorer in UAB program history.
He spent the past two years as a commentator for ESPN and the SEC Network. Kennedy received a six-year contract through the 2025-26 season. The school didn’t disclose contract details, and the hiring pends official approval by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.
Broncos, Gordon agree to $16M deal
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — The Denver Broncos continued an impressive offseason haul Friday by agreeing to a two-year deal with former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that it’s worth $16 million with all but $2.5 million guaranteed.