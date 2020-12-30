USC’s Hilinski enters transfer portal
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is transferring after two up-and-down seasons with the Gamecocks.
Hilinski is the younger brother of Tyler Hilinski, the former Washington State quarterback who killed himself in January 2018.
Hilinski said on social media Wednesday that leaving is the hardest decision he’s had to make, but entered the NCAA transfer portal to play elsewhere “and fulfill the promise I made to myself and my brother.”
Clemson OC Elliott to miss Sugar Bowl
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott won’t go to the Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.
The team announced Wednesday that Elliott, who is also the running backs coach, would not travel with the team to New Orleans and would be unavailable when the second-ranked Tigers (10-1; No. 2 CFP) face No. 3 Ohio State (6-0; No. 3 CFP) on Friday in a College Football Playoff semifinal. It did not say if he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
There was no immediate word on whether one person such as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter or a group of offensive assistants would collaborate on the game plan against the Buckeyes.
Herbstreit tests positive, will call CFP from home
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to call the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State from home.
Herbstreit posted Tuesday night on Twitter that he was feeling good and his family was OK.
He said he will still be part of “College GameDay” on the morning of Jan. 1 and on the call of the Sugar Bowl with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler in New Orleans that night.