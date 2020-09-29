USC’s Greene out with fractured hip
COLUMBIA — South Carolina starting linebacker Sherrod Greene will miss at least the next four-to-six weeks with a fractured hip.
Greene is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, who had started 23 of the past 26 games for South Carolina.
He was injured in the Gamecocks’ 31-27 loss to No. 21 Tennessee this past Saturday night.
Titans report COVID outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans’ game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers and posed the first significant in-season test to the league’s coronavirus protocols.
Falcons’ Dennard placed on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.