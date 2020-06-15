USC coach Will Muschamp reached back into Georgia Monday for his latest commitment for the 2021 class. Safety Jayden Johnson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) of Cedartown, Georgia, committed to Muschamp earlier this month but went public with the pledge this afternoon. He’s the 8th commitment for the 2021 class and the 4th from Georgia. The Gamecocks now have a total of 11 initial counters for the 2021 class.
Johnson picked the Gamecocks from a shortlist that also included Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Oklahoma. He also held offers from Virginia, Kansas State, East Carolina, Memphis, Kansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Johnson is a multi-position player who is used a lot at quarterback for the Bulldogs, but the Gamecocks like him for their secondary, so he’s likely headed to a safety or Nickel position.
In the 247Sports Composite, Johnson is rated as a three-star prospect. He’s ranked as the No. 36 athlete in the country and the No. 39 prospect in Georgia’s 2021 class.
Athletes challenge NCAA in court
Attorneys filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in federal court Monday that seeks to prevent the association from limiting the amount of money athletes can make off their names, images and likenesses.
The antitrust lawsuit by attorneys representing two current college athletes also seeks damages for potential past earnings athletes have been denied by current NCAA rules. Arizona State swimmer Grant House and Oregon women's basketball player Sedona Prince are the plaintiffs.
They are suing the NCAA and the Power Five Conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference — for unspecified damages. The suit seeks class-action status.
Robert Morris football joins Big South
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Robert Morris is leaving the Northeast Conference to join the Horizon League. The school will join the Big South in football.
The school announced Monday that it will become the 12th member of the Horizon League on July 1. Robert Morris, located Pittsburgh's western suburbs, will join the league in 10 sports, including men's and women's basketball as well as soccer and track and field.
The Colonials have become an NEC power in men's and women's basketball in recent years. The men's program has reached the NCAA Tournament four times in the last 11 years while the women's program has won the NEC's automatic bid seven times in the last 14 seasons. Both programs captured NEC titles this spring before the season ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lisbon to host Champions League
GENEVA — The Champions League final is heading to Lisbon, with UEFA planning an Aug. 23 final to cap seven broadcast nights in a 12-day span of elite European teams playing knockout soccer.
The widely reported UEFA wish to hold an eight-team knockout bracket in two empty stadiums in Portugal’s capital was confirmed in reports Monday by broadcaster Sky Italia.
UEFA’s executive committee must agree on the plan on Wednesday among a series of decisions to reschedule international soccer — for Europe’s clubs and national teams — after the coronavirus pandemic upended the global sports calendar.
Gundy's OAN support angers star RB
OKLAHOMA CITY — Star Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt displaying the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.
Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
Hubbard, who is black, has been more active on social media since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police while under the knee of a white officer. Hubbard has been supportive of protests around the world.
Durant becomes minority owner
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.
Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more in the near future, the Union announced Monday.
The Union and Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, a firm he runs with sports executive Rich Kleiman, will partner to grow the team's profile and community outreach through the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.
Iowa settles with fired coach
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa athletic director Gary Barta gave a vote of confidence to longtime football coach Kirk Ferentz on Monday after deciding to cut ties with a strength coach accused of mistreating African American players.
Ferentz has dealt seriously in addressing former and current players' concerns about the program's culture, Barta said. He also pointed to Ferentz's on-field success, player development and the team's record of community service.
Iowa announced a separattion agreement with Chris Doyle, at the center of allegations he and other assistant coaches made racist comments and belittled players. Doyle will be paid more than $1.1 million by the university, which also said a Missouri law firm, Husch Blackwell, will conduct an independent review of the allegations against the football program.
Texas president to meet with players
AUSTIN, Texas — The interim president of the University of Texas said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings.
The athletes said last week they won’t help the school recruit future athletes and won't participate in alumni events as they typically do. They said they will continue with team activities leading up to the fall semester, but didn't say what they will do once school starts.
The statement did not address any of the specific issues raised by the students, who issued their demands after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to massive protests against racial injustice and police brutality.