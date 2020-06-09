Caleb McDowell commits to USC football
RB Caleb McDowell (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) of Leesburg, Georgia, Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment to USC. McDowell previously was committed to NC State but he decommitted June 3. New USC running backs coach Des Kitchings came from NC State and had a previous relationship with McDowell. He was offered by the Gamecocks May 19.
McDowell also had offers from Syracuse, Army, Indiana, East Carolina, Georgia State, Purdue, South Alabama, Cincinnati and Colorado. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 71st in the state of Georgia.
McDowell is the sixth new commitment, and the first running back pledge, for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class which totals nine due to three carry-overs from 2020.
Duke athletic director worries about athlete compensation
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke athletics director Kevin White is joining his counterpart at rival North Carolina in expressing concerns about “potential complications” with plans to compensate college athletes.
The school released White’s statement Tuesday about the NCAA’s move toward allowing athletes to profit for use of their names, images and likenesses (NIL) through deals with third parties. White’s concerns include impact on recruiting, risk of “ever-escalating endorsement deals” and reduced resources for lower-profile programs.
Djokovic considering missing US Open
BELGRADE, Serbia — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the U.S. Open — if it is played — and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.
Speaking to Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic would be “extreme” and not “sustainable.”
Madrid pushing to host Champions League final
MADRID — Madrid is eager to host the Champions League final in August amid the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor of the Spanish capital said Tuesday.
José Luis Martínez-Almeida said the city would be prepared to host the final for the second straight year — along with the quarterfinals and semifinals — if UEFA goes ahead with plans to move the game from Istanbul.