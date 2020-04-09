South Carolina gets commitment from defensive lineman
An active Wednesday night in recruiting left USC adding a primary defensive line target to the 2021 class but losing out on a primary offensive line target.
The Gamecocks received a commitment from DT Nick Barrett (6-foot-3, 325 pounds) of Goldsboro, North Carolina. The Gamecocks missed on OT Micah Morris of Kingsland, Georgia, who announced a commitment to Georgia.
Barrett picked the Gamecocks over offers from Duke, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, East Carolina, Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Virginia. He visited USC for the Clemson game in November and returned for a junior day in February. After that, USC head coach Will Muschamp and his assistants made Barrett a primary target and kept up regular contact with him.
Last season Barrett had 70 tackles with 15 sacks. He’s rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and he’s the fourth commitment for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.
UFC 249 canceled after Disney, ESPN pull out
LOS ANGELES — UFC 249 was canceled Thursday after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White’s plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights while the rest of the sports world halted, White confirmed the decision to cease competition in a text to The Associated Press.
UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 on ESPN Plus pay-per-view, and White planned to follow it with regular fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley.
NFL HBCU combine canceled because of coronavirus concerns
The NFL’s HBCU combine became part of a growing list of events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. While small school and borderline draft prospects from across the country will be hurt by a lack of similar events, HBCU players may be hit hardest without them and the Regional Combine Invitational that HBCU players in recent years had previously used to boost their draft stock.
Only four HBCU players were selected in the 2019 draft with a full predraft process, though 32 made Week 1 rosters.
The 51 players invited to the HBCU combine were trying to position themselves to do the same. The list also included Florida A&M University quarterback Ryan Stanley and North Carolina Central defensive lineman Darius Royster, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive and defensive players of the year.
Rich Eisen’s show to start on NBC Sports
Rich Eisen’s weekday talk show will have a new home for the next two months.
NBC Sports Network announced Thursday that “The Rich Eisen Show” will air on the channel beginning Monday at 1 p.m. EST. That will be the last two hours of the show, which begins at noon on a network of national radio affiliates, including Sirius/XM, as well as on PodcastOne.
The show, which started in October 2014, is based out of Los Angeles and attracts an eclectic mix of guests from sports and entertainment.
Harvard, Yale, Princeton deny athletes withdrawal
NEW YORK — Ivy League schools Harvard, Yale and Princeton will not allow their spring athletes to withdraw and return next year to preserve an extra year of eligibility.
It’s not a league-wide decision, though. Other schools are not encouraging seniors to withdraw, but will still allow them that option if they choose to.
Yale coaches informed their athletes of the decision Thursday afternoon. Princeton and Harvard athletes found out in email messeges from their athletic directors.
‘Just time’ to leave Pats, Brady says during interview
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady entered his final season in New England with a strong inkling that it would be his last with the Patriots.
The six-time Super Bowl champion who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last month said Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” it was “just time” for a change, reiterating he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.