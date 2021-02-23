USC is back on the board with a 2022 commitment. The Gamecocks’ initial commitment for the class, QB Gunner Stockton, decommitted in January. Tuesday Shane Beamer and his defensive coaching staff restarted the process of stocking the 2022 class with a commitment from highly regarded safety Anthony Rose (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) of Hallandale, Florida. Rose announced for the Gamecocks over Penn State and Arizona. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tennessee, Arizona State and Michigan.
“He’s a playmaker,” said Hallandale head coach Herman Lovett. “He’s a kid that ‘s always around the ball. When you need a play, his teammates look for him to make it because they know he’s going to make it or he’s going to go all out trying to make it. He’s a versatile guy. You can put him out on the island one on one. You can move this guy around. He’s a kid every coach wish they had on their team. He has a knack for the ball. He has a special talent, and that talent is getting everybody around him better.”
Junior Rosegreen, a former standout safety at Auburn, is the defensive coordinator and secondary coach for Hallandale. He says the Gamecocks are getting a ready made star in Rose.
“We’ve got the best secondary in the nation,” Rosegreen said. “Big, long, fast, physical. We’re going to knock you out. Anthony is a low 4.4 guy. He’s very explosive. He’s got instincts you can’t teach. When the ball is in the air, he’s a ball hog. I call him sniper. Every time he’s got a beam on that ball or a player, he’s going to knock you out or get the ball. His radar system is amazing.”
Gamecock secondary coach Torrian Gray has strong connections in South Florida having come to USC from Florida. He was a major part of the recruiting effort by the Gamecocks. And Rosegreen said defensive coordinator Clayton White also played a vital role.
Rosegreen is rated as a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 24 safety nationally in the 2022 class.